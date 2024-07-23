Introduction

On June 28, 2024, the Digital Services Tax Act (DSTA) entered into force.

The introduction of the Digital Services Tax represents a significant shift in the country's approach to taxing the digital economy. The Digital Services Tax Act is part of Canada's broader strategy to ensure that digital economy businesses contribute fairly to the Canadian tax system.

It applies to revenue categories such as online advertising, social media services, user data sales, and online marketplaces. The Digital Services Tax will be retroactively applied to revenues from January 1, 2022.

Scope of Application of the Digital Services Tax

In general terms, the digital services tax is a 3% tax on revenue generated from online services. It applies to revenue categories such as online advertising, social media services, user data sales, and online marketplaces. This broad definition potentially encompasses all online business activities.

However, this potentially broad scope is limited by the population it applies to. The tax only applies to individual and businesses earning more than €750 millions of global revenue per year. For the taxpayers subject to Digital Services Tax, a $20 million annual deduction is available. However, for the vast majority of taxpayers who do not have €750 millions of global revenue, this new update in tax law does not apply.

Retroactive Application

Although the Digital Services Tax Act entered into force on June 28, 2024, it will be retroactively applied to revenues from January 1, 2022.

Companies affected by the Digital Services Tax will need to prepare for its implementation and ensure compliance with the detailed rules laid out in the legislation, including a $20 million deduction that is shared among related entities within a corporate group.

Companies will need to prepare historical data and possibly adjust their accounting practices to comply with the retroactive tax requirements. This includes determining the proportion of their revenue that is attributable to Canadian users for the years 2022 and 2023. This restrictive assessment and reporting could pose significant compliance and financial challenges.

Conclusion

To summarize, the digital services tax is a 3% tax targeting various digital services, including online advertising, social media services, user data sales, and online marketplaces. It only applies to individuals and corporations with more than €750 millions of annual global revenue.

Although the Digital Services Tax theoretically applies to both Canadian and foreign companies. It will mostly impact major US corporations who conduct substantial online activities in Canada, such as social media platform giants Alphabet Inc. (parent company of Google) and Meta Platforms Inc. (parent company of Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp).

Response from the U.S.

The U.S. has expressed concerns about Canada's Digital Services Tax, seeing it as discriminatory against American tech companies. The U.S. argues that the tax unfairly targets the U.S. digital economy and could lead to retaliatory trade measures, such as imposing tariffs on Canadian goods.

Additionally, the U.S. has been advocating for a multilateral approach to taxing the digital economy through the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). They believe that a global solution would be more effective and equitable than unilateral measures like Canada's Digital Services Tax.

In response, Canada has stated that it will repeal the Digital Services Tax once a multilateral agreement is reached and implemented through the OECD. Currently, no agreement has yet been reached.

Pro Tax Tips

Given that the Digital Services Tax primarily affects large multinational and domestic companies, most ordinary taxpayers will not be affected by the introduction of the Digital Services Tax.

FAQ

Will the Digital Services Tax affect my personal taxes?

Although the Digital Services Tax applies to both individuals and corporations, its scope of application is limited to taxpayers with €750 millions of global revenue in a year. The vast majority of taxpayers will not be affected.

Are small businesses affected by the Digital Services Tax?

The Digital Services Tax targets large companies with significant revenues from digital services involving Canadian users. Small or medium-sized enterprises are generally not affected by this tax.

