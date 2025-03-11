House V. NCAA Settlement Creates Potential Crisis For International Athletes

As reported by Amanda Christovich inFront Office Sports, the House v. NCAA settlement could pose risks for international athletes on student visas. Green and Spiegel attorney Ksenia Maiorova explains that accepting revenue-sharing payments may violate U.S. immigration laws, leading to potential visa revocation. Without clear guidance, international athletes face tough decisions to protect their legal status.

