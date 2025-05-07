Walied Soliman Shares The Importance Of Staying Competitive In The Business World | Ep. 26 (Podcast)

self

🎙️ On this episode of Firing On All Syllables", Gary Kalaci speaks with Walied Soliman, the Canadian chair of Norton Rose Fulbright and co-chair of the @Special Situations team.

Walied is widely regarded as one of Canada's leading lawyers in his field, having been involved in some of the most significant and complex M&A transactions and proxy battles in the country, advising buyers and sellers, boards, hostile bidders and shareholder activists. In addition, his practice focuses on restructurings, corporate finance, governance and structured products.

Walied was the only lawyer featured in The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine Power 50 list in 2017, was designated as a "Star Lawyer" by Acritas for ranking in the top 28 lawyers globally, and he has been continuously recognized by the most prestigious legal rankings over the years, including Chambers & Partners and Legal 500.

Walied sits on the boards of Ryerson University and the BlackNorth Initiative against anti-Black racism, and is also the chair of the Board of the Toronto SickKids Hospital Foundation.

This is one episode you don't want to miss!

00:00 - Introduction and Background

02:29 - Influential Figures in Walid's Life

05:31 - The Importance of Protecting Canada's Greatness

07:00 - Advice for Political and Business Leaders

10:54 - Walid's Path to Law and Special Situations

14:47 - Advice for Young Lawyers

16:20 - Becoming Chairman of Norton Rose

18:17 - The Capital Markets Modernization Task Force

20:54 - Involvement in the Community

25:02 - Advice for Getting Involved in Not-for-Profit Organizations

29:08 - Balancing Career and Community Involvement

32:41 - Challenges in Walid's Legal Career

34:53 - Staying on Top of Evolving Industries

37:16 - Prioritizing Beyond Competitiveness

40:39 - Advice for Business Leaders 42:34 - Rapid Fire Questions

