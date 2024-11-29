Strengthening Cyber Security And Building Trust In The Public Sector Act, 2024 Receives Royal Assent

On November 25, 2024, the Strengthening Cyber Security and Building Trust in the Public Sector Act, 2024 (Bill 194) received Royal Assent. Bill 194 introduces new legislation, the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024 (EDSTA), aimed at enhancing cyber security within the public sector. It also amends the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) to enhance and modernize privacy protections.

An overview of the key provisions of Bill 194 can be found in our May 15, 2024 Human Resources Legislative Update.

The EDSTA and most of the FIPPA amendments will come into force in the future on a date to be proclaimed. Further, most of the obligations under the EDSTA will be established through regulation and the regulations have not yet been introduced.

