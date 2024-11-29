ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Strengthening Cyber Security And Building Trust In The Public Sector Act, 2024 Receives Royal Assent

HM
Hicks Morley Hamilton Stewart Storie LLP

Contributor

Hicks Morley Hamilton Stewart Storie LLP logo
Hicks Morley is a leading Canadian firm focusing on management-side labour and employment law and advocacy. With offices in Toronto, Waterloo, London, Kingston and Ottawa, the firm’s 120+ lawyers offer strategic advice, risk assessment, consultation, representation, and training on all aspects of human resources law to clients nationwide.
Explore Firm Details
On November 25, 2024, the Strengthening Cyber Security and Building Trust in the Public Sector Act, 2024 (Bill 194) received Royal Assent. Bill 194 introduces new legislation, the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024 (EDSTA).
Canada Technology
Photo of Victoria McCorkindale
Authors

On November 25, 2024, the Strengthening Cyber Security and Building Trust in the Public Sector Act, 2024 (Bill 194) received Royal Assent. Bill 194 introduces new legislation, the Enhancing Digital Security and Trust Act, 2024 (EDSTA), aimed at enhancing cyber security within the public sector. It also amends the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA) to enhance and modernize privacy protections.

An overview of the key provisions of Bill 194 can be found in our May 15, 2024 Human Resources Legislative Update.

The EDSTA and most of the FIPPA amendments will come into force in the future on a date to be proclaimed. Further, most of the obligations under the EDSTA will be established through regulation and the regulations have not yet been introduced.

We will continue to monitor the status of this legislation and will update our readers when it is proclaimed in force and the regulations are released. In the meantime, should you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to your regular Hicks Morley lawyer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Technology Law and Digital Law
Authors
Photo of Victoria McCorkindale
Victoria McCorkindale
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More