Proposed Amendments To Transform The CSE Senior Tier Into A Non-Venture Exchange

On August 1, 2024, the Canadian Securities Administrators (the "CSA") published a Notice and Request for Comment1 on proposed amendments and changes to certain national instruments and policies (the "Proposed Amendments and Changes"). The Proposed Amendments and Changes are intended to address a number of recent developments including the creation by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") of the CSE senior tier for "non-venture" issuers (the "CSE Senior Tier").

The CSE Senior Tier was implemented on April 3, 2023 for larger and later stage issuers. However, despite having initial and continued listing requirements comparable to issuers listed on other non-venture exchanges, CSE Senior Tier issuers are still considered "venture issuers" under Canadian securities legislation. The Proposed Amendments and Changes are expected to address this disparity.

Proposed Amendments and Changes

The CSA seeks to revise the current definition of "venture issuer" in securities legislation to exclude CSE Senior Tier issuers. Currently, a "venture issuer" means a reporting issuer that does not have any of its securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the NEO Exchange (now known as Cboe Canada), a U.S. marketplace (such as the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ), or a marketplace outside of Canada and the United States other than the AIM of the London Stock Exchange or the PLUS markets (now known as the AQSE Growth Market).2 The revised definition would alter securities legislation requirements for CSE Senior Tier issuers to align with those for other non-venture issuers.

The Proposed Amendments and Changes also include the following as a result of the modifications to the CSE listing policies relating to the creation of the CSE Senior Tier:

Employee, Executive Officer, Director or Consultant Exemption – An amendment to National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions to include the CSE to the definition of "listed issuer". This amendment would ensure that issuers listed on the CSE can rely on the exemption from prospectus requirements for distributions of securities to employees, executive officers, directors and consultants.

Comments on the Proposed Amendments and Changes may be submitted in writing to the CSA on or before October 30, 2024.

