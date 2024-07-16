ARTICLE
16 July 2024

Cooper Equipment Rentals Closes Offering Of $250 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

Gowling WLG logo
Gowling WLG is an international law firm built on the belief that the best way to serve clients is to be in tune with their world, aligned with their opportunity and ambitious for their success. Our 1,400+ legal professionals and support teams apply in-depth sector expertise to understand and support our clients’ businesses.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
On July 9, 2024, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited announced that it successfully closed a private placement offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 7.45% senior unsecured notes due July 4, 2029.
Canada Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Robert G.S. Hull
Photo of Radhika Vaidyanathan
Photo of Lee Sykes
Photo of Lisa Rossi
Photo of Paul Carenza
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On July 9, 2024, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited announced that it successfully closed a private placement offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 7.45% senior unsecured notes due July 4, 2029. The notes offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank, as joint bookrunners, and also included Wells Fargo Securities Canada, CIBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, as co-managers.

Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a full-service construction equipment rental company servicing contractors and infrastructure businesses across Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

Gowling WLG advised Cooper Equipment Rentals with a team led by Robert Hull that included Radhika Vaidyanathan and Lee Sykes (corporate/securities), Lisa Rossi (debt financing), and Paul Carenza (tax).

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert G.S. Hull
Robert G.S. Hull
Photo of Radhika Vaidyanathan
Radhika Vaidyanathan
Photo of Lee Sykes
Lee Sykes
Photo of Lisa Rossi
Lisa Rossi
Photo of Paul Carenza
Paul Carenza
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More