Cooper Equipment Rentals Closes Offering Of $250 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

On July 9, 2024, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited announced that it successfully closed a private placement offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 7.45% senior unsecured notes due July 4, 2029. The notes offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank, as joint bookrunners, and also included Wells Fargo Securities Canada, CIBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, as co-managers.

Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a full-service construction equipment rental company servicing contractors and infrastructure businesses across Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

Gowling WLG advised Cooper Equipment Rentals with a team led by Robert Hull that included Radhika Vaidyanathan and Lee Sykes (corporate/securities), Lisa Rossi (debt financing), and Paul Carenza (tax).

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.