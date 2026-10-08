Quebec Staffing Agency, Alpha Et Omega Multiservices Inc., And Its Director Fined Over $2.1 Million Plus Jailed For Tax Fraud

A Quebec personnel-placement company and its sole director have been ordered to pay fines totalling $2,155,198.68, and the director has been sentenced to 36 months in prison, after a Revenu Québec investigation found the business had systematically failed to remit income tax, sales tax, and payroll source deductions.

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Overview: A $2.1-Million Wake-Up Call for Canada’s Staffing Industry

A Quebec personnel-placement company and its sole director have been ordered to pay fines totalling $2,155,198.68, and the director has been sentenced to 36 months in prison, after a Revenu Québec investigation found the business had systematically failed to remit income tax, sales tax, and payroll source deductions. The case, announced by Revenu Québec on August 31, 2026, is one of the largest tax fraud penalties imposed on a Canadian staffing agency in recent memory, and it illustrates a pattern that Canadian tax lawyers see across the temporary-labour sector: cash-paid workers, unreported revenue, and directors who assume personal exposure alongside their corporations.

For business owners in staffing, construction, hospitality, and other cash-intensive industries, this case is a reminder that both the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Revenu Québec treat unremitted source deductions and sales tax as trust-fund obligations, not ordinary business debts, and that criminal prosecution under the Tax Administration Act, the Excise Tax Act, and the Income Tax Act can result in fines that are several multiples of the tax evaded, plus imprisonment. This article breaks down what happened, the legal framework behind the penalties, and what Canadian employers and their directors should do to avoid the same outcome.

Background: How the Fraud Unfolded

According to Revenu Québec, Alpha et Omega Multiservices Inc. operated a personnel-placement business, supplying workers to client businesses. A large proportion of those workers were paid in cash. Revenu Québec’s investigation established that the company, acting through its sole director, Maria Del Carmen Jimenez Serrano, did not pay the full amounts owed in income tax, sales tax, and source deductions.

Both the company and Ms. Jimenez Serrano were each convicted on seven counts under Quebec’s Tax Administration Act, for evading or attempting to evade compliance with a fiscal law, or the payment, remittance, or delivery of amounts owed under such a law. Each was also convicted on one count under the federal Excise Tax Act, for evading or attempting to evade compliance with Part IX of that Act, which governs GST and QST collection and remittance.

The Court of Quebec, presided over by Justice Geneviève Claude Parayre, handed down sentencing on August 18, 2026, at the Montreal courthouse. The company and its director were each ordered to pay fines totalling $1,077,599.34, for a combined total of $2,155,198.68. Ms. Jimenez Serrano was also sentenced to 36 months of imprisonment. Revenu Québec did not make the sentencing public until its press release two weeks later, on August 31, 2026.

Cash-based payment structures in the staffing and personnel-placement sector are a recurring enforcement target for Revenu Québec and the CRA, precisely because they make income easy to conceal and source deductions easy to skip. The temporary-labour industry has produced several large Canadian tax fraud prosecutions in recent years, including CRA cases against the directors of Ontario staffing agencies for unreported income and unremitted GST/HST.

Those earlier CRA cases, discussed in our companion article on the CRA’s staffing agency tax audit focus, centred on directors diverting funds through multiple undisclosed bank accounts. The Alpha et Omega Multiservices case is a distinct fact pattern within the same enforcement trend: cash payments to workers rather than concealed bank accounts, and a Revenu Québec-led provincial prosecution rather than a CRA one.

Key Issues and Findings: Why the Penalties Were So Severe

Three Separate Categories of Non-Compliance

What distinguishes this case from an ordinary CRA tax audit reassessment is that the company’s non-compliance spanned three separate obligations at once: unpaid income tax, unremitted sales tax (GST and QST), and unremitted payroll source deductions. Each of these is treated differently under Canadian and Quebec tax law, and each carries its own penal exposure. Source deductions and sales tax collected from customers or withheld from employees are held in trust for the government; failing to remit them is treated far more seriously than simply underreporting income, because the funds were never the company’s to begin with.

Penal Fines Are Calculated as a Multiple of the Tax Evaded, Not a Repayment

The combined $2.15-million fine dwarfs what a straightforward reassessment of unpaid tax would look like. That gap is intentional. Under section 239 of the Income Tax Act, a taxpayer convicted of tax evasion can face a fine of between 100 percent and 200 percent of the tax evaded, in addition to imprisonment of up to two years on summary conviction or up to five years on indictment. Subsection 327(1) of the Excise Tax Act imposes a similar structure for GST evasion. Quebec’s Tax Administration Act applies comparable multiples for provincial income tax, QST, and source-deduction offences. Parliament and the National Assembly designed these penalties so that evasion can never be a rational financial bet, even after accounting for the risk of getting caught.

Directors Face Personal Exposure Beyond the Corporate Fine

This prosecution targeted the director personally, not only the corporation, and that outcome is consistent with how director liability works more broadly under Canadian tax law. Outside the criminal context, section 227.1 of the Income Tax Act and section 323 of the Excise Tax Act make a corporation’s directors jointly and severally liable for unremitted source deductions and unremitted GST/HST, though notably not for the corporation’s unpaid corporate income tax itself. A director who signs off on, or is wilfully blind to, a scheme to under-remit these trust funds faces both this civil derivative liability and, as this case shows, potential criminal prosecution and imprisonment.

Practical Implications for Canadian Employers and Directors

Businesses that engage temporary or cash-paid labour, whether as a staffing agency or as a client business relying on one, should treat this case as a signal that Revenu Québec and the CRA are actively auditing the sector. Staffing, construction, and hospitality are among the cash-intensive industries the CRA flags for elevated audit scrutiny, and a CRA tax audit or Revenu Québec audit of a staffing agency’s books typically starts with a net-worth or bank-deposit analysis when cash payments make direct income tracing difficult. Unexplained gaps between reported revenue and actual cash flow through the business are a common trigger for escalation from a civil CRA tax audit file to a full criminal investigation.

For directors specifically, resigning after non-compliance has already occurred does not eliminate exposure. Our earlier analysis of director’s liability limitation periods explains that the CRA and Revenu Québec generally have up to two years from a director’s resignation to assess them personally, and a due diligence defence requires evidence that the director actively tried to prevent the failure to remit, not simply that the business was under financial strain.

Client businesses that rely on staffing agencies also carry indirect risk. If an agency is later found to have evaded source deductions or sales tax on workers it supplied, the client can face its own CRA tax audit scrutiny over invoicing, GST/HST input tax credits claimed on the agency’s invoices, and worker classification. Verifying that a staffing supplier is remitting properly, and documenting that verification, is a reasonable due diligence step for any business that regularly contracts temporary labour.

“Cases like this one are not really about a single bad actor. They are about how quickly a staffing business’s cash-payment habits can turn a civil source-deduction problem into a criminal one, and how little protection resigning or restructuring after the fact actually provides a director. The safest point to fix a remittance problem is always before Revenu Québec or the CRA finds it, through a properly filed Voluntary Disclosures Program application, not after.”

— David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law (Law Society of Ontario)

Related Firm Experience: Proactive Worker Classification for a Staffing Agency

Our firm recently closed a matter in which a Canadian healthcare staffing agency retained us after receiving correspondence from the Canada Revenue Agency questioning whether the workers it placed with client facilities, including travel nurses, were properly classified as independent contractors rather than employees. Worker classification is one of the most common flashpoints between staffing agencies and the CRA, since the tax and source-deduction consequences differ significantly depending on which side of the line a worker falls on, and a staffing agency that misclassifies its workers can face reassessment for unremitted source deductions across its entire placed workforce, not just one contract.

We reviewed the agency’s existing contractual framework, including its independent contractor agreements and any travel and reimbursement obligations built into those arrangements, against the multi-factor test the CRA and Canadian courts use to distinguish employees from independent contractors: control over how and when the work is performed, ownership of tools and equipment, chance of profit and risk of loss, and the degree of integration into the client’s business. We then revised the agency’s independent contractor agreements to better reflect the realities of the working relationship and prepared a written reporting letter setting out our classification analysis for the client’s records.

The matter was resolved proactively, before any CRA audit or reassessment was undertaken. Acting on the initial CRA correspondence early let the client correct its contractual footing and document its classification position on its own terms, rather than responding to an audit already in progress. Staffing agencies that receive any CRA correspondence touching on how their workers are classified should treat it the same way: as an opportunity to get ahead of the issue, not as routine mail to set aside.

Takeaway: Cash-Paid Labour Is a Top Enforcement Priority

The Alpha et Omega Multiservices prosecution shows that Revenu Québec and the CRA are prepared to pursue both a corporation and its director criminally when income tax, sales tax, and source deductions are all left unremitted in a cash-heavy business. The $2.1-million combined fine and 36-month prison sentence reflect penal provisions designed to make evasion a losing proposition even before accounting for the risk of detection. Staffing agencies, and businesses that contract with them, should treat this as confirmation that the sector remains under close watch, and that early legal advice is far cheaper than a criminal tax fraud defence.

Pro Tax Tips

Staffing and personnel-placement businesses that pay workers partly or fully in cash should reconcile their books against actual bank deposits before a CRA tax audit or Revenu Québec audit does it for them, since unexplained gaps are the single most common trigger for escalating a routine audit into a criminal investigation. Directors who discover that a corporation has fallen behind on source deductions or GST/QST remittances should not assume that resigning solves the problem, since both the CRA and Revenu Québec can assess a former director personally for up to two years after resignation, and a due diligence defence requires documented, active steps to prevent the failure, not simply financial hardship.

Businesses that regularly contract temporary labour through a staffing agency should request evidence that the agency is current on its remittances and should be cautious about input tax credits claimed on invoices from a supplier whose compliance cannot be verified. Where non-compliance has already occurred but Revenu Québec or the CRA has not yet opened an audit or investigation, a properly prepared Voluntary Disclosures Program application can eliminate most penalties, reduce interest, and take criminal prosecution off the table, but timing is critical, since a disclosure made after an audit has begun is no longer considered voluntary.

Given how quickly a source-deduction or sales-tax shortfall can turn from a civil collections matter into a criminal prosecution, businesses and directors facing this exposure should retain an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before responding to any CRA or Revenu Québec inquiry.

Related Reading

For more on when directors become personally responsible for a corporation’s unpaid source deductions and GST/HST, see our analysis of director’s liability for tax.

On how long that exposure lasts after a director resigns, see director’s liability limitation period.

For the mechanics of derivative liability under section 227.1 of the Income Tax Act, see our double derivative tax liability case analysis.

For what happens when a corporation fails to remit amounts withheld from employee pay, see failure to remit payroll withholdings.

For the CRA’s own published enforcement statistics on tax evasion prosecutions, see our summary of CRA tax evasion prosecution statistics.

For how the Voluntary Disclosures Program compares to waiting for a CRA tax audit, see why the VDP is better than a CRA tax audit.

For the current VDP rules in effect since October 1, 2025, see our guide to the CRA Voluntary Disclosures Program.

For the earlier, CRA-led pattern of staffing agency fraud built on concealed bank accounts rather than cash payments, see our companion piece on the CRA’s tax audit focus on staffing agencies.

FAQs: Staffing Agency Tax Fraud and Director Liability in Canada

Why was the director of Alpha et Omega Multiservices sentenced to prison instead of just fined?

Under Quebec’s Tax Administration Act and the federal Excise Tax Act, tax evasion offences carry both fines and the possibility of imprisonment. The Court of Quebec imposed a 36-month prison sentence on the director in addition to the $1,077,599.34 fine, reflecting the seriousness of seven Tax Administration Act counts and one Excise Tax Act count against her personally, on top of the identical counts against the corporation.

Can a director be personally fined for the corporation’s tax fraud?

Yes. When a director actively participates in, directs, or is wilfully blind to a corporation’s tax evasion, that director can be prosecuted and fined personally, separate from any civil director’s liability assessment for unremitted source deductions or GST/HST under section 227.1 of the Income Tax Act or section 323 of the Excise Tax Act.

Is a director personally liable for a corporation’s unpaid income tax?

Generally, no. Directors are not personally liable for a corporation’s unpaid corporate income tax itself. They can, however, be held jointly and severally liable for unremitted payroll source deductions and unremitted GST/HST, which are treated as trust funds collected on the government’s behalf rather than ordinary corporate debts.

Why do staffing and personnel-placement agencies attract so much CRA and Revenu Québec scrutiny?

Staffing agencies that pay workers in cash create an easy environment for underreporting revenue and skipping source deductions, since cash payments leave a weaker paper trail than payroll processed through a bank. Both the CRA and Revenu Québec treat cash-intensive sectors, including staffing, construction, and hospitality, as higher-risk for audit and investigation.

What is the difference between a CRA tax audit and a criminal tax investigation?

A CRA tax audit or Revenu Québec audit is a civil review of a taxpayer’s filings and records, generally aimed at correcting the tax owing. If an auditor finds indicators of intentional evasion, such as unexplained cash discrepancies or falsified records, the file can be referred internally for a criminal investigation, which can lead to charges like those in the Alpha et Omega Multiservices case.

How are tax fraud fines calculated in Canada?

Fines for tax evasion are generally calculated as a percentage of the tax evaded, not simply as a repayment of the amount owing. Under section 239 of the Income Tax Act, fines can range from 100 to 200 percent of the tax evaded. The Excise Tax Act and Quebec’s Tax Administration Act apply comparable multiples, which is why the fines in this case substantially exceed a simple reassessment of the tax that went unpaid.

Can resigning as a director eliminate exposure for unremitted source deductions?

Not automatically. The CRA and Revenu Québec generally have up to two years from the date a director last held that role to assess them for unremitted source deductions or GST/HST. A director also needs to show they exercised genuine due diligence to prevent the failure to remit, which resignation alone does not establish.

What is the Voluntary Disclosures Program, and could it have helped in this case?

The CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program (VDP) allows a taxpayer to come forward and correct past non-compliance before the CRA or Revenu Québec becomes aware of it, in exchange for penalty relief, reduced interest, and protection from criminal prosecution for the disclosed matters. Once an audit or investigation is underway, as appears to have happened here, that window has closed, which is why timing a disclosure early is critical.

Does paying workers in cash automatically mean a business is committing tax fraud?

No. Paying workers in cash is not illegal by itself, but the business must still withhold and remit the required source deductions, and both the business and the worker must report the income. The fraud in this case arose from failing to remit and report those amounts, not from the mere use of cash.

What should a client business do if its staffing supplier is later investigated for tax fraud?

A client business should review its own records for input tax credits claimed on the supplier’s invoices and be prepared for its own CRA tax audit scrutiny of those transactions and of worker classification. Consulting a Canadian tax lawyer promptly can help determine what exposure, if any, exists and how to respond to CRA or Revenu Québec inquiries.

What penalties apply specifically for GST/QST evasion under the Excise Tax Act?

Subsection 327(1) of the Excise Tax Act makes it an offence to evade or attempt to evade compliance with Part IX of the Act, which governs GST, or the payment or remittance of GST/HST owing. Penalties include a fine tied to the amount evaded, in addition to potential imprisonment, and apply separately from any provincial QST penalties under Quebec’s Tax Administration Act.

How can a business tell if it is at risk of a similar prosecution?

Warning signs include cash payments that are not fully reconciled against bank records, source deductions or GST/QST remittances that fall behind during cash-flow difficulties, and bookkeeping that does not match the volume of workers or contracts the business actually has. A business seeing any of these signs should seek advice from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before Revenu Québec or the CRA opens a file.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.