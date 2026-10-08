A taxpayer who discovers years of unreported income, unfiled returns, or missing foreign-information forms will usually ask one urgent question: how far back can the CRA go? Under the current Voluntary Disclosures Program, there is no single answer.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Overview - “How Far Back?” Is Really Four Different Questions

A taxpayer who discovers years of unreported income, unfiled returns, or missing foreign-information forms will usually ask one urgent question: how far back can the CRA go? Under the current Voluntary Disclosures Program, there is no single answer. The correct analysis separates at least four issues: which years must ordinarily be documented with the application; which years the CRA may legally tax assess, or reassess; whether any return was filed and originally assessed; and the extent of the CRA's statutory discretion to cancel penalties and interest.

Under the current VDP rules, taxpayers generally must provide supporting documentation for the most recent six years where the non-compliance concerns Canadian income or assets, or the most recent ten years where it concerns income or assets located outside Canada. For GST/HST matters, the ordinary supporting-document period is four years. These periods do not limit how far back the CRA may legally assess or reassess tax, which depends on the applicable statutory rules and the taxpayer’s filing history. The separate 10-year limitation on the CRA’s discretion to grant penalty and interest relief must also be analyzed independently.

Quick Reference: How Far Back Each Rule Reaches

Rule Look-back period What it covers Canadian income or assets (VDP documentation) 6 years Supporting documents needed to correct non-compliance Foreign income or assets (VDP documentation) 10 years Supporting documents for offshore income or assets, including Form T1135 GST/HST (VDP documentation) 4 years Supporting material for GST/HST non-compliance Normal tax reassessment period 3 years (4 years for non-CCPC corporations and mutual fund trusts) How far CRA can ordinarily reassess a return that was already filed Misrepresentation or fraud (subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i)) No limit CRA may reassess beyond the normal period where established Penalty and interest relief (subsection 220(3.1)) 10 years How far back CRA may waive penalties or interest



For applications received on or after October 1, 2025, the CRA Information Circular IC00-1R7 ordinarily requires documents needed to correct non-compliance for the most recent six years where the error concerns Canadian income or assets. The period is ten years, during which the error concerns income or assets located outside Canada. Under the parallel indirect-tax policy, GST/HST applicants ordinarily provide the most recent four years of corrective material. A compliant year or reporting period within the applicable window need not be included merely to fill a gap.

Those periods are application-document rules, not statutes of limitation. They do not promise that an older year is immune from tax assessment, restrict the CRA to reviewing only the submitted years, or forgive the underlying tax. The CRA may ask for older records. If a filed return contains a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness, or wilful default, or if fraud occurred, the Income Tax Act may permit a tax reassessment after the normal reassessment period. If no return was filed, there may be no original tax assessment from which the normal period could begin to run.

The VDP itself is discretionary. A qualifying taxpayer may receive penalty relief, partial interest relief, and protection from referral for criminal prosecution concerning the disclosed issues, but must still pay the underlying tax. The application must be voluntary, concern a matter at least one year past its filing due date, include an error or omission carrying interest or penalties, provide the required supporting material, and include payment or a request for a payment arrangement where tax is estimated to be owing. Certain applications are nevertheless ineligible, including refund or no-tax applications, requests concerning penalties or interest already assessed, certain elections, and cases involving an insolvency event. Relief is granted case by case rather than as an entitlement.

“The most expensive mistake is often treating a CRA administrative look-back period as if Parliament had enacted a limitation period. Before selecting the years for a voluntary disclosure, we reconstruct the filing, assessment, income-source, foreign-reporting and enforcement history. Counting backwards is not legal analysis.” David J. Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation Law and experienced Canadian Tax Lawyer.

The Current VDP Look-Back Rules: Six Years, Ten Years and Four Years

The October 2025 policy replaced the former income-tax VDP framework for new applications. Paragraph 27 of IC00-1R7 requires supporting documents (such as returns, information forms, statements and schedules) needed to correct non-compliance for the most recent six years. Where errors or omissions relate to income or assets located outside Canada, the ordinary period becomes the most recent ten years. The companion GST/HST memorandum uses four years. The relevant endpoint should be determined from the particular taxation years or reporting periods and the time of filing; the policy should not be paraphrased as an automatic right to exclude everything older.

The distinction between Canadian and foreign matters is substantive. Employment income, domestic rental income or revenue from a Canadian business may fall within the six-year category. Offshore bank interest, foreign rental income, interests in non-resident corporations, or foreign assets connected to missing Form T1135 filings may bring the ten-year category into play. A file may contain both. The taxpayer should map each omission to its source, location and reporting obligation rather than assigning the entire file to the shorter period because some income was received in Canada or deposited into a Canadian account.

Moreover, a taxation year within the applicable period that has no error or omission need not be included. This prevents unnecessary amended returns for correct years, but it is not permission to leave an unexplained gap. The workpapers should show why a year was excluded. For example, the foreign account did not yet exist, no income accrued, or the required form was filed correctly. That contemporaneous explanation can become important if account statements show an asset before or after the omitted year.

Most importantly, the new requirements permit the CRA officials to request documentation beyond the six- or ten-year period, as well as additional books, records, and specific information relevant to the disclosure. The GST/HST memorandum 16-5-1 contains comparable language. Confirming this point, the CRA stated at a June 2026 national webcast with the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Canada that these periods are minima, not a ceiling: a taxpayer must still disclose the true extent of non-compliance even where it goes back further than the required minimum, and the CRA retains full tax audit power over any years left out of the disclosure. If records no longer exist, the policy requires all reasonable efforts to provide estimates. A defensible estimate should explain its methodology and use available third-party evidence: bank statements, slips, invoices, exchange records, land registries, corporate ledgers or reconstructed transaction data, rather than presenting an unsupported round number.

The disclosure must also identify all known errors and omissions, including relevant arm's-length and non-arm's-length transactions. CRA may deny an application if it lacks sufficient information, the taxpayer responds inadequately or late to information requests, or CRA discovers other non-compliance omitted from the application. A short document window therefore does not reduce the completeness obligation to a mechanical filing exercise.

Form RC199 is the required administrative form. The current form requires the taxpayer and, where applicable, the representative to sign. The CRA accepts applications through its online portals, by fax or by mail. The effective date of disclosure becomes important because eligible relief is granted only up to that date. Taxpayers should preserve proof of delivery and a complete, indexed copy of everything submitted.

VDP Look-Back Periods Are Not CRA Tax Reassessment Limitation Periods

Subsection 152(3.1) of the Income Tax Act defines the “normal reassessment period.” It generally ends three years after the CRA sends the original notice of assessment or original notification that no tax is payable for an individual, a trust other than a mutual fund trust, or a Canadian-controlled private corporation. The period is generally four years for a mutual fund trust or a corporation that was not a Canadian-controlled private corporation at year-end. The clock runs from the original notice, not simply from the taxation year's end or the tax filing deadline.

That normal period is only the starting point. Subsection 152(4) contains several exceptions and extensions. Most relevant to undisclosed income, subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i) permits a tax assessment or reassessment after the normal period where the taxpayer or person filing the return made a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default, or committed fraud, in filing the return or supplying information under the Income Tax Act.

Other targeted rules also extend the CRA’s tax reassessment authority. Paragraph 152(4)(b.2) generally permits tax reassessment up to three years after the normal reassessment period where the taxpayer, or a partnership of which the taxpayer is a member, failed to file or properly report required information concerning specified foreign property under subsection 233.3(3), and the taxpayer also failed to report an amount of income relating to specified foreign property. Paragraph 152(4)(b.3) separately permits tax reassessment beyond the normal period in certain cases involving an unreported disposition of real or immovable property, subject to its statutory conditions and timing rules. A complete opinion must review the actual provision applicable to the item; “the CRA can always go back forever” is as inaccurate as “the CRA can only go back three years.”

Where the CRA seeks to reassess an otherwise statute-barred year under subparagraph 152(4)(a)(i), the CRA bears the burden of proof, on a balance of probabilities, of establishing the facts that permit the year to be reopened. In Nesbitt v The Queen, 1996 CanLII 11569 (FCA), 96 DTC 6588, at paragraph 8, the Federal Court of Appeal held that whether a misrepresentation through neglect or carelessness occurred is determined at the time the return was filed, and that a materially incorrect statement on the return may constitute a misrepresentation.

More recently, in Chennenkunnath v The King, 2026 TCC 112, the Tax Court reaffirmed that the CRA bears the burden of establishing both the misrepresentation and that it was attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default. In Goldhar v The King, 2023 TCC 30, the Tax Court vacated statute-barred tax reassessments where the CRA failed to establish the necessary misrepresentations attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default. These cases underscore that the result remains evidentiary and fact-dependent and caution against treating an assessment date as irrelevant merely because the CRA alleges non-disclosure.

IC00-1R7 accurately preserves this distinction. It states that the VDP conducts a limited-scope review concerning eligibility for penalty and interest relief and reserves the right to audit or verify the information, whether or not relief is granted. Subject to the statutory rules, another CRA area may issue additional tax assessments. If the CRA finds fraud or a qualifying misrepresentation, the circular says a tax assessment may be issued at any time for a related year, including a year omitted from the VDP application. That is the CRA's administrative warning; the legal authority and burden still come from the statute and the case law.

A VDP application does not suspend ordinary dispute deadlines. If the CRA issues a notice of tax assessment or reassessment while the disclosure is pending, the taxpayer should separately determine whether to file a Notice of Objection. An administrative VDP decision cannot itself be challenged by objection because subsection 165(1.2) restricts objections to discretionary relief tax assessments under subsection 220(3.1). The underlying tax assessment or tax reassessment, however, may engage ordinary objection and Tax Court appeal rights. A taxpayer should not assume that the VDP officer will resolve every assessing issue and should consider obtaining advice from an experienced Canadian tax litigation lawyer to ensure that objection and Tax Court rights are protected while the VDP application remains pending.

Unfiled Tax Returns: How Far Back Can the CRA Assess a Non-Filer?

A filed but inaccurate return and a return that was never filed should not be analyzed alike. The normal reassessment period in subsection 152(3.1) is measured from an original notice of assessment or notification that no tax is payable. Where no return was filed and no original tax assessment was issued, the taxpayer ordinarily cannot point to a three- or four-year clock that has expired merely because the taxation year is old.

Subsection 152(7) provides that the CRA is not bound by a return or information supplied on a taxpayer's behalf and may assess the tax payable even if no return has been filed. The CRA may use available information to produce an arbitrary assessment. The word “arbitrary” does not mean legally consequence-free: according to subsection 152(8), the tax assessment is generally deemed valid unless varied through the objection and appeal process, and the taxpayer will need reliable evidence to displace assumptions that are wrong.

The filing obligation itself depends on section 150 of the Income Tax Act and the taxpayer's facts. Individuals, corporations and trusts have different rules, and the CRA may issue a demand to file. Late-filing penalties under section 162, repeated-failure penalties, instalment interest and other consequences may follow. A VDP analysis should therefore identify not only income omitted from each year, but whether a return was legally required, whether CRA sent a demand, and whether information returns such as Form T1135 were separately due.

Consider a self-employed individual who has not filed for ten years. A taxpayer should not interpret the six-year supporting-document rule as permission to conceal known non-compliance in earlier years. Paragraph 26 of the IC00-1R7 requires disclosure of all known errors and omissions, while paragraph 27 separately establishes the ordinary supporting-document period. Whether older returns or other materials should accompany the initial application, or will instead be requested by CRA, should be determined separately.

“Old non-filer files are dangerous because the taxpayer may have neither a limitation defence nor complete records. The solution is disciplined reconstruction: establish the legal filing duty, identify every original tax assessment, and build the best evidence available before CRA builds the taxpayer's income from third-party data.” David J. Rotfleisch.

What Happens Beyond Ten Years? Tax Exposure Versus VDP Relief

The phrase “ten-year rule” causes a second common misunderstanding. Subsection 220(3.1) gives the CRA discretion to waive or cancel interest and penalties, but imposes a statutory time restriction. The restriction concerns relief; it is not a general limitation on the underlying tax debt and does not by itself bar an older tax assessment.

Penalty and interest relief do not use the ten years in precisely the same way. For a request made in 2026, the penalty relief is generally limited to penalties applying to a taxation year ending within the ten previous calendar years, ordinarily years ending in 2016 or later. An income-tax penalty attributable solely to 2015 would therefore normally fall outside the relief jurisdiction, even if the disclosure is otherwise accepted.

Interest is treated differently because it accrues over time. In Bozzer v Canada, 2011 FCA 186, the Federal Court of Appeal held that subsection 220(3.1) permits the CRA to grant relief for interest accruing within the applicable ten-year period even where the underlying tax debt arose in an earlier taxation year. Accordingly, for a first request made in 2026 concerning a 2012 tax debt, the CRA generally has no authority under subsection 220(3.1) to cancel a penalty relating to the 2012 taxation year, but it may grant relief for interest that accrued from January 1, 2016 onward. The amount of interest actually relieved remains discretionary and, under the current VDP, depends in part on whether the application qualifies for general relief as an unprompted disclosure or partial relief as a prompted disclosure.

Under IC00-1R7, an unprompted application normally receives 100 percent relief from applicable penalties and 75 percent relief from applicable interest within the statutory period. A prompted but still voluntary application normally receives up to 100 percent penalty relief and 25 percent interest relief. These percentages do not expand statutory jurisdiction. Nor does acceptance erase principal tax, amounts of penalty or interest outside the permissible period, or interest that continues after the effective date of disclosure.

The practical answer to “Can I ignore the first five years of a fifteen-year problem?” is therefore no. The older years may affect completeness, establish opening asset balances, explain later income, remain assessable, or generate principal tax and non-relievable charges. An older offshore account, for example, may require evidence of the original capital so that later deposits are not all treated as unreported income. A year outside ordinary relief can still be central to proving what happened inside it.

Practical Lessons for Long Histories of Unreported Income

Examples show why a single count-back rule fails. Suppose a taxpayer omitted Canadian consulting income for eight filed taxation years and applies in 2026. The taxpayer should disclose the known non-compliance across all eight years. However, paragraph 27 of IC00-1R7 ordinarily requires the supporting documentation needed to correct the non-compliance for the most recent six years. The first two years, therefore, require a separate analysis: whether they are statute-barred, whether subsection 152(4) permits tax reassessment, and whether the CRA may request supporting material for those older years.

Now consider twelve years of foreign investment income and missing Forms T1135. The ordinary foreign documentation period is 10 years, but statements from years 11 and 12 may establish the account's capital, acquisitions, and income patterns. Foreign reporting can also engage targeted extended tax reassessment rules and separate penalties. The taxpayer must distinguish ownership of foreign property from income earned on it: Form T1135 is generally an information obligation concerning specified foreign property above the statutory cost threshold, while foreign income is reportable independently.

A third taxpayer never filed for ten years. Because an original tax assessment may not exist, the normal tax reassessment clock may not provide a defence. The legal filing obligation and the scope of a complete VDP should be determined year by year. If records are missing, estimates should be transparently reconstructed rather than choosing six years simply because those are easiest to document.

Finally, assume a taxpayer wants to correct a return originally assessed nine years ago. If it contains a material omission attributable to carelessness, CRA may be able to reopen it under subsection 152(4) of the Income Tax Act. If the return disclosed the facts and adopted a reasonable legal position, the result may differ. Voluntariness is assessed issue by issue rather than at the taxpayer level, so if the CRA has already begun a tax audit or investigation concerning the same information, the application is not voluntary as to that issue, even though an unrelated issue in the same file may still qualify.

The CRA clarified in a June 2026 national webcast with the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Canada that general or informational contact, including a routine, system-generated notice, will not usually destroy voluntariness outright, but will likely still cause the application to be treated as prompted rather than unprompted, reducing available interest relief from 75 percent to 25 percent. A disclosure is prompted only where the CRA has communicated with the taxpayer by name about a specific compliance gap; a targeted tax audit or investigation into the disclosed issue remains disqualifying.

These examples are simplified. Residence, entity type, tax assessment dates, waivers, foreign-property rules, demands to file, related-party enforcement, previous disclosures, and provincial obligations can alter the result. Quebec taxpayers must also consider Revenu Québec's separate program; a federal application does not automatically regularize provincial non-compliance.

Strategic Takeaways: Match Each Year to the Correct Rule

The six-year period is the ordinary supporting-document period for Canadian income or assets under the current income-tax VDP policy. Ten years is the ordinary period for foreign income or assets and, separately, an important statutory frame for penalty and interest relief. Four years is the ordinary supporting-document period for GST/HST matters. Three- and four-year normal tax reassessment periods arise under the Income Tax Act and generally run from the date of the original tax assessment, subject to statutory exceptions and extensions.

None of those numbers alone safely answers the question. The correct questions are: what non-compliance must be disclosed for the application to be complete; what years CRA can lawfully assess or reassess; what documents CRA can request; and what penalties or interest are within CRA's legal discretion to cancel. Age alone does not make a tax problem disappear, but age, filing history, and evidence may materially change the taxpayer's exposure and strategy.

A taxpayer considering the VDP should determine the complete factual perimeter before filing. That exercise allows counsel and the accountant to identify limitation defences, calculate the non-relievable cost of old years, distinguish estimates from verified figures, and decide how to address gaps candidly. It also avoids the false choice between disclosing every year without analysis and arbitrarily submitting only the most recent six or ten.

Pro Tax Tips: Determine the Full Tax History Before Filing

Build a year-by-year matrix before contacting the CRA. Record the return due date, filing date, original tax assessment date, every tax reassessment, income and asset location, missing schedules and information forms, GST/HST periods, CRA correspondence, demands to file, tax audit activity, record availability, and estimated tax. Reconcile the timeline to bank, brokerage, corporate, and accounting records. A disclosure narrative should explain the cause of non-compliance, when it was discovered, how amounts were reconstructed, why any year was excluded, and what steps now prevent recurrence.

Timing matters, but speed should not destroy completeness. Under the current rules, a specific compliance communication may reduce interest relief from the general 75 percent level to the prompted 25 percent level, while an initiated tax audit or investigation relating to the disclosed information makes the application non-voluntary. Third-party information already received by CRA can also prompt an application. Taxpayers should obtain advice promptly after receiving any CRA communication and preserve the envelope, portal notice, telephone notes, and exact wording.

Estimate missing information honestly and explain assumptions. The CRA's policy asks for reasonable efforts, not invented precision. Obtain duplicate statements, tax slips, foreign bank records, cryptocurrency exports, invoices and ledgers where possible. Convert foreign currency consistently using supportable rates. Keep source documents and calculations separate from advocacy so a CRA reviewer can reproduce the result.

Protect procedural rights in parallel. A pending VDP does not stop a tax assessment, collection step or objection deadline. If CRA issues a tax reassessment, obtain advice about a Notice of Objection even while VDP relief remains under review. If CRA denies relief, IC00-1R7 recommends a second administrative review before judicial review. An application for judicial review of the discretionary decision is generally filed in Federal Court within 30 days after the decision is communicated; it is not a Tax Court appeal on the correctness of the underlying tax.

“A strong voluntary disclosure is not the thinnest package CRA might accept. It is the smallest complete package that lets the decision-maker understand every material year, verify the calculations, and see why the application satisfies the policy. That distinction often determines whether old missing records become a manageable evidentiary issue or a credibility problem.” David J. Rotfleisch.

Frequently Asked Questions About VDP Look-Back Periods

Does a CRA voluntary disclosure always cover six years?

No. Six years is the ordinary documentation period for Canadian income or assets under IC00-1R7. Foreign income or assets generally require ten years, GST/HST matters generally require four years, and CRA may request older material. Completeness and tax assessment exposure must be analyzed separately.

Can CRA tax reassess more than six years back?

Yes, where statutory authority permits it. A qualifying misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default, or fraud, can permit a tax reassessment after the normal period. Other targeted extensions may also apply. CRA must establish the legal gateway where a filed year is otherwise statute-barred.

What is the normal CRA tax reassessment period?

It is generally three years from the original tax assessment for individuals and Canadian-controlled private corporations, and four years for mutual fund trusts and corporations other than Canadian-controlled private corporations. Exceptions, waivers and extensions can change the result.

How far back can CRA assess an unfiled return?

An old unfiled return is not protected merely because three or ten years passed. Without an original tax assessment, the normal tax reassessment clock may not have begun. Subsection 152(7) permits CRA to assess even where no return was filed.

If my foreign account is older than ten years, can I ignore the earlier years?

Not safely. Ten years is the ordinary foreign-document period, not forgiveness for earlier non-compliance. Older statements may prove original capital, explain later transactions, affect completeness, or be requested by CRA. The earlier years' tax assessment and relief consequences require separate analysis.

Does VDP acceptance eliminate the underlying tax?

No. The taxpayer must pay the principal tax. Eligible VDP relief concerns penalties, part of the applicable interest, and protection from referral for criminal prosecution regarding disclosed issues. Amounts outside the statutory relief period may remain payable.

Can CRA cancel interest on a tax debt older than ten years?

Potentially. For a first request made in 2026, CRA may consider relief for eligible interest that accrued from January 1, 2016 onward, even where the underlying tax debt arose in an earlier taxation year. Under Bozzer, the age of the underlying debt does not by itself prevent relief for more recent interest. Whether relief is actually granted, and the percentage relieved, remains discretionary.

Can I file a VDP after receiving a CRA letter?

It depends on the circumstances. Following the CRA's June 2026 clarification of IC00-1R7 at a national webcast with the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Canada, a routine, system-generated notice will not usually destroy voluntariness outright, but it will likely still cause the application to be treated as prompted rather than unprompted, which reduces available interest relief from 75 percent to 25 percent. A disclosure is prompted only where the CRA has communicated with the taxpayer by name about a specific compliance gap; a general or informational letter alone does not do this.

An application may also be treated as prompted if the CRA has already received third-party information about the taxpayer's or a related taxpayer's potential tax non-compliance. Voluntariness is assessed issue by issue rather than file-wide: a tax audit on one issue does not automatically disqualify a disclosure on an unrelated issue. If a tax audit or investigation concerning the specific information being disclosed has already begun, the application is not voluntary as to that issue under the current policy.

What should I do when older records no longer exist?

Make all reasonable efforts to obtain duplicates and reconstruct the figures from reliable evidence. Provide transparent estimates, methodology and assumptions. Unsupported figures or unexplained missing years can undermine completeness and credibility.

Can I object if CRA refuses VDP relief?

Not through an ordinary Notice of Objection to the discretionary VDP decision. CRA offers a second administrative review, and judicial review may be available in Federal Court, generally within 30 days. Any underlying tax assessment may have separate objection and Tax Court appeal rights.

Is a CRA audit the same as a VDP look-back period?

No. A CRA tax audit and a VDP look-back period are different concepts. A tax audit can examine any year within the normal tax reassessment period, and beyond it where a misrepresentation or fraud applies. The VDP look-back period is a separate documentation requirement that applies only inside a voluntary disclosure application; it does not describe how far back an existing tax audit may already extend.

How far back can the CRA audit someone who has filed every return on time?

Generally three years from the date the CRA sent the original notice of assessment for an individual or a Canadian-controlled private corporation, and four years for a mutual fund trust or another corporation. Where the CRA establishes a misrepresentation attributable to neglect, carelessness or wilful default, or fraud, it may tax reassess beyond that period. These reassessment limits apply regardless of whether a taxpayer ever files a VDP application.

Does filing a VDP application stop or limit a CRA tax audit?

No. A VDP application does not pause an existing tax audit and does not, by itself, limit how far back the CRA may examine a taxpayer's filing history. If a tax audit or investigation concerning the disclosed information has already begun, the application is not voluntary under the current policy, and the CRA's reassessment authority continues to be governed by the Income Tax Act rather than by the VDP's documentation periods.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.