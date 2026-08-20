Truck Driver Taxes In Canada: What Employees And Owner-Operators Need To Know

Truck driving is one of the few occupations where the Income Tax Act gives workers their own specialized deduction regime, and yet it is also one of the sectors the Canada Revenue Agency has flagged as a compliance priority.

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Truck Driver Taxes in Canada: TL2 Meals, GST/HST, and Worker Classification

Truck driving is one of the few occupations where the Income Tax Act gives workers their own specialized deduction regime, and yet it is also one of the sectors the Canada Revenue Agency has flagged as a compliance priority. A company driver claiming meals and lodging, an owner-operator registering for GST/HST, and an incorporated driver working exclusively for one carrier are all governed by different rules, and mixing them up is one of the most common ways Canadian truckers end up reassessed.

This article explains how CRA treats transport employees versus self-employed owner-operators, why worker classification in the trucking industry has become a specific audit target, and what our Toronto tax firm would flag before a driver files.

Background: How CRA Taxes Employee Drivers Versus Owner-Operators

CRA divides truck drivers into two broad tax categories, and the category a driver falls into determines almost everything else about their return.

At a Glance

Employee (T4) Owner-Operator Forms filed T777; TL2 for meals and lodging T2125; GST/HST return if registered Meal deduction 50% standard rate; 80% if long-haul (24 hrs away, 160 km from employer) Meals are a business expense, not a TL2 claim GST/HST Not applicable, no business income earned Register once revenue exceeds $30,000 over 4 quarters; zero-rated on qualifying freight Common reassessment risk TL2 claimed without employer’s signed Part 3, or long-haul rate claimed without meeting the threshold Late registration, or a taxable haul mistakenly treated as zero-rated



Quick reference: employee versus owner-operator

A transport employee who receives a T4 from a trucking company claims employment expenses using Form T777 and, where meals and lodging are involved, Form TL2, Claim for Meals and Lodging Expenses. To use the TL2, the employer must complete and sign Part 3 of the form for each employment period. A driver qualifies for the enhanced long-haul rate if they are away from their home municipality and metropolitan area for at least 24 hours to drive a truck transporting goods at least 160 kilometres from the employer’s establishment.

Long-haul drivers can deduct 80 percent of their meal costs, using either the simplified method, a flat rate of $23 per meal to a maximum of $69 per day without receipts, or the detailed method using actual receipts. Short-haul transport employees are limited to the standard 50 percent rate. Lodging, and the cost of showers for drivers who sleep in the cab, can generally be claimed in full.

An owner-operator, by contrast, reports business income and expenses on Form T2125, Statement of Business or Professional Activities, rather than using the TL2. Deductible costs typically include fuel, maintenance, insurance, licensing, lease or loan financing on the tractor, and a portion of home office expenses where the home is genuinely the principal place of business. Once a self-employed driver’s gross revenue exceeds $30,000 over four consecutive calendar quarters, GST/HST registration becomes mandatory, though many drivers register earlier to recover input tax credits.

Figure 1: Employee versus owner-operator — which forms and rules apply.

Freight transportation is where the GST/HST rules for owner-operators get more involved, because a supply can be fully taxable, zero-rated, or exempt, and each has different consequences. A zero-rated supply is still a taxable supply in the technical sense, it is simply taxed at 0 percent, which means the driver charges no GST/HST on that fare but can still claim input tax credits on the fuel, repairs, and other GST/HST-bearing costs used to earn it. Interprovincial and international freight movements are the main category of zero-rated freight under the Excise Tax Act’s freight transportation rules, while a purely local or intraprovincial haul that does not connect to an interlining or export movement is typically fully taxable and must have GST/HST charged and collected on it. For example, an owner-operator based in Windsor who hauls a load across the border to Detroit charges no GST/HST on that fare because the movement is international and zero-rated, but the same driver picking up a same-day delivery from a Windsor warehouse to a customer in London, Ontario must charge and remit HST on that fare, since it is a purely domestic haul with no export or interlining component.

Registrants also need to remember that revenue from zero-rated supplies still counts toward the $30,000 small supplier threshold, even though no tax is collected on it, which is a distinction the firm’s guide to GST/HST zero-rated and exempt supplies covers in more detail for businesses handling a mix of supply types.

Interlining is the specific rule that decides who in a multi-carrier chain actually charges GST/HST, and it matters more to owner-operators than the general interprovincial-or-international framing suggests. Under section 11 of Part VII, Schedule VI of the Excise Tax Act, a supply of freight transportation made by one carrier to a second carrier is zero-rated where it is part of a single continuous freight movement and the second carrier is neither the shipper nor the consignee of the goods. In practice, this means that when a larger carrier books a shipment and invoices the customer, then subcontracts part of the route to an owner-operator, the owner-operator’s supply to that carrier is zero-rated interlining, regardless of whether the specific leg the owner-operator drives ever crosses a provincial or international border. The larger carrier is the one responsible for charging GST/HST to the actual customer; the subcontracted owner-operator charges nothing on that leg but can still claim input tax credits on the fuel, repairs, and other costs used to earn it. For a full breakdown of the interlining rules, chargebacks between carriers, and common misclassification traps, see our guide to interlining transportation services and input tax credits.

This is not just a theoretical distinction. In one matter our firm handled, a small subcontracted delivery operator had provided last-mile delivery services for several larger carrier organizations, all ultimately serving a major national retail customer. Establishing the GST/HST treatment turned entirely on confirming, in writing, which of the larger carriers in the chain was actually invoicing the retail customer and remitting GST/HST, since that carrier, and not the subcontracted operator, was the one responsible for charging tax on the shipment. Untangling that required our firm going back to the carriers themselves for written confirmation of the business relationship, years after the fact, because the operator’s own records did not clearly establish who occupied which role in the chain. CRA’s own guide to GST/HST information for freight carriers sets out this test in more detail, and the practical lesson is the same one that matter illustrates: an owner-operator should confirm in writing, at the time the relationship begins, which party in the chain is invoicing the customer, rather than trying to reconstruct that answer years later during a CRA dispute.

It is worth being precise about two thresholds that sound similar but serve entirely different purposes. The “long-haul” test for the enhanced 80 percent meal deduction, at least 24 hours away from the home municipality to transport goods at least 160 kilometres from the employer’s establishment, is an income tax test that applies only to employees claiming meals and lodging on the TL2. It has nothing to do with whether a haul is zero-rated for GST/HST purposes. Zero-rating turns instead on whether the freight movement is interprovincial or international, or otherwise qualifies under the GST/HST freight transportation rules, regardless of how many kilometres are driven or how long the driver is away from home. A driver can meet the long-haul meal threshold on a purely intraprovincial run that is fully taxable for GST/HST purposes, and an owner-operator can have zero-rated international freight income without ever qualifying as a “long-haul” driver for meal deduction purposes. The two tests should not be assumed to travel together.

Figure 2: The long-haul meal test and the GST/HST zero-rating test measure different things.

Layered on top of both categories is a worker classification issue that CRA has specifically targeted in trucking: arrangements sometimes referred to in the industry as “Driver Inc.”, where a driver is paid as if self-employed or through a personal corporation despite functioning, in substance, as an employee.

Key Issues and Findings: Employee or Independent Contractor Under the Sagaz Test

The line between employee and independent contractor is not a matter of what the parties call the relationship on paper. Canadian courts apply the common-law test from 671122 Ontario Ltd. v Sagaz Industries Canada Inc. and Wiebe Door Services Ltd. v M.N.R., weighing control over the work, ownership of equipment, chance of profit and risk of loss, and whether the worker is truly in business for themselves.

The firm’s broader guide to how CRA audits can turn contractors into employees sets out this general test, along with the Connor Homes refinement of it, in more depth than trucking-specific coverage alone can.

Tax Court decisions involving drivers in analogous transportation arrangements illustrate how fact-specific this analysis is: in Beach Place Ventures Ltd. v The Queen, 2019 TCC 24, the Tax Court held that taxicab drivers who bore the financial risk of their shift rentals and controlled their own schedules were independent contractors, not employees, even though the same drivers were later found to be employees under provincial employment standards legislation for entirely different statutory purposes. The lesson for trucking carriers and drivers alike is that a CPP/EI ruling under the Income Tax Act, a GST/HST assessment, and a provincial employment standards finding can all reach different conclusions on the same facts, because each regime asks a different legal question.

The Sagaz factors play out differently depending on how a trucking arrangement is actually structured. For example, a driver who leases the tractor from the carrier, follows a fixed dispatch schedule set by the carrier, wears a company uniform, and has no ability to subcontract the run to another driver looks far more like an employee under the common-law test, regardless of whether the carrier pays them through invoices to a numbered company. By contrast, a driver who owns the tractor, carries their own commercial insurance, can accept or decline loads from multiple carriers, and bears the financial risk of an empty return trip has the hallmarks of a genuine independent business. Most real arrangements fall somewhere between these two examples, which is exactly why CRA and the courts weigh the factors together rather than applying a single bright-line rule.

Where CRA reclassifies a driver from contractor to employee, the consequences flow in both directions. The carrier can be assessed for unremitted CPP contributions and EI premiums, plus penalties and interest, often going back several years.

A driver who incorporated to bill the carrier faces a separate and distinct risk: having the corporation itself characterized as a personal services business, or PSB. This is not simply the corporate-side consequence of a CPP/EI employee finding, it is its own statutory test under the Income Tax Act, and CRA’s own PSB fact sheet sets it out in five parts: the individual (or someone related to them) is a specified shareholder holding at least 10 percent of the corporation’s shares, the corporation provides services to another business, the individual would reasonably be considered an employee of that business if the corporation did not exist, the corporation employs five or fewer full-time employees throughout the year, and the payments are not received from an associated corporation. All five conditions have to be met.

Two Tax Court decisions, neither specific to trucking, show how fact-driven this test is in practice.

In C.J. McCarty Inc. v The Queen, 2015 TCC 201, the corporation had only one significant client for most of the period in issue, yet the Tax Court found it was not a PSB, because the client neither exercised nor had the practical ability to exercise meaningful control over how the work was carried out, given the individual’s specialized expertise on a major construction project.

In 758997 Alberta Ltd. v The Queen, 2004 TCC 755, a corporation providing services to a client through a placement agency was found to be a PSB. Read together, the two cases confirm that having a single client is neither automatically fatal nor automatically safe: it is the degree of actual control the hiring business exercises, not the number of clients or how the contract is worded, that drives the outcome.

The financial consequence is more specific than a simple rate bump. A corporation characterized as a PSB cannot claim the small business deduction or the general corporate tax rate reduction, and must pay the full federal and provincial corporate tax rates plus an additional 5 percent tax on the PSB income. Just as significant for an owner-operator, a PSB can only deduct a narrow list of expenses, salary and benefits paid to the incorporated worker, costs of selling property or negotiating contracts, and legal fees to collect amounts owed, which means fuel, truck lease or loan payments, and maintenance, an owner-operator’s largest costs, become non-deductible if the corporation is reassessed as a PSB. The carrier that hires a PSB is also expected to issue it a T4A slip reporting the amounts paid, due by the end of February, which gives CRA an independent data trail to match against the corporation’s filings.

This is not a theoretical risk specific to this article. CRA’s own fact sheet states plainly that it is reviewing PSBs, with particular attention to the trucking industry, to identify non-compliance, and its PSB Pilot Project found that freight trucking accounted for the large majority of potential PSBs identified in the transportation and warehousing sector. CRA has also entered into an information-sharing arrangement with the federal Labour Program specifically aimed at trucking industry compliance. An owner-operator who incorporated because a carrier required it, and who bills that carrier as the corporation’s only real client, is exactly the profile CRA’s current compliance activity is focused on.

This enforcement has direct funding behind it. Budget 2025 allocated $77 million over four years, plus $19.2 million annually on an ongoing basis, for programs specifically targeting PSB structures, incorporated-driver misclassification, and unreported service fees in the trucking industry. CRA also lifted its T4A reporting moratorium for the sector effective December 4, 2025, requiring carriers to report payments exceeding $500 to incorporated drivers in Box 048 of the T4A slip, due by the end of February for the prior tax year.

The firm’s guide to the reinstated T4A reporting requirement in the trucking industry covers the reporting mechanics, deadlines, and penalties in more depth.

CRA’s compliance push is not limited to drivers using obvious Driver Inc. arrangements. Truck News reported in February 2026 that a tax representative was handling six separate CRA reviews of incorporated owner-operators who owned their own trucks, paid their own fuel and repairs, and could accept or decline loads freely, yet were being scrutinized as potential PSBs largely because each hauled exclusively for a single carrier; in one of those cases, CRA’s reassessment disallowed the corporation’s fuel, repair, and other operating expenses, producing an additional tax bill of roughly $130,000. Single-client arrangements are common among legitimate owner-operators, and the Tax Court decisions above confirm that having one client is not itself determinative, but the reporting suggests CRA’s current review activity is not always drawing that distinction as carefully as the case law does.

The practical lesson is that even a driver confident in their independent-business status should keep the kind of records, equipment ownership, business insurance, evidence of declining or accepting loads at will, multiple clients where possible, that demonstrate it, rather than assuming a long clean filing history is protection on its own.

The firm’s guide to record keeping for CRA business expense deductions sets out the broader documentation practices that put a business in the strongest position if CRA ever asks.

GST/HST input tax credits the driver’s corporation claimed on the theory that it was carrying on a genuine business can also be put in issue if the underlying relationship is reclassified as employment.

Implications for Canadian Truck Drivers and Carriers

For a company driver, the practical risk is simpler but still real: claiming the 80 percent long-haul meal rate without meeting the 160-kilometre and 24-hour thresholds, or claiming meals and lodging without the employer’s signed TL2, is a common reassessment trigger. For an owner-operator, there are two distinct reassessment triggers rather than one.

The first is registration timing: drivers who assume their freight income is automatically zero-rated sometimes miss that local or non-interlining hauls can be fully taxable, and registering late means CRA can assess the tax that should have been collected. The second, separate trigger is misclassifying an individual haul, treating a domestic run as zero-rated when it was actually fully taxable, which leaves the registrant owing the missing tax directly, plus interest, on top of whatever penalties apply, even where the driver was properly registered the entire time.

For incorporated drivers and the carriers that engage them, the classification question is the highest-stakes issue in the sector. CRA has treated trucking as a priority area for worker misclassification enforcement, and a reassessment does not just change one tax return, it can unwind years of payroll, corporate, and GST/HST filings at once.

“Drivers who assume that incorporating, or invoicing instead of receiving a T4, automatically protects them from being treated as an employee are often mistaken. CRA and the courts look at how the relationship actually operates, not what the paperwork calls it,”

David J. Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and CPA at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch, and a Law Society of Ontario Certified Specialist in Taxation.

Key Takeaways: Truck Driver Tax Obligations in Canada

Truck driver taxation in Canada splits along a clear line between employees, who claim meals and lodging through the TL2 and T777, and owner-operators, who report business income on the T2125 and navigate GST/HST registration and zero-rating for freight. Running underneath both categories is a worker classification risk that CRA is actively enforcing in the trucking sector, and getting that classification wrong can trigger reassessments that reach the carrier, the driver, and any corporation the driver uses to bill for services.

Pro Tax Tips

Company drivers claiming the long-haul meal rate should keep a detailed trip log showing dates, distances, and time away from the home terminal, since this is the evidence CRA will ask for if a TL2 claim is reviewed, and the employer’s signed Part 3 should be obtained before filing rather than after a CRA request arrives.

Owner-operators approaching the $30,000 small supplier threshold should consider registering for GST/HST voluntarily and early, since input tax credits on fuel, repairs, and equipment can outweigh the modest administrative burden of filing returns, particularly when much of the freight income itself will be zero-rated.

Incorporated drivers who work for a single carrier under conditions that look like employment, fixed routes, employer-supplied equipment, no ability to subcontract, should get a professional opinion on their classification before CRA does it for them, since a proactive CPP/EI ruling request is generally a better outcome than a retroactive audit assessment.

Incorporated owner-operators should also check their PSB exposure directly rather than assuming a favourable CPP/EI ruling settles the matter, since the two tests are separate: hiring even one or two additional full-time employees, structuring the business to bill more than one client, or confirming payments are not coming through an associated corporation can each be relevant to whether the five-or-fewer-employee and specified-shareholder conditions are met, and this is worth reviewing well before a T2 filing deadline rather than during a CRA review.

An owner-operator who realizes, on this kind of review, that the corporation has been improperly claiming the small business deduction while actually meeting the PSB test should consider the firm’s guide to the CRA’s Voluntary Disclosures Program before CRA opens a file, since a disclosure made before any audit or review begins is treated far more favourably than the same facts disclosed in response to a CRA request.

Any driver who receives a CRA reassessment touching on TL2 eligibility, GST/HST registration, or worker status should consult a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer promptly and consider the firm’s guide to disputing a CRA reassessment through a Notice of Objection, since these issues frequently overlap and a response addressing only one of them can leave the others unresolved, and the 90-day objection deadline runs regardless of how many issues are in play.

Frequently Asked Questions About Truck Driver Taxes in Canada

Do I need my employer to sign anything before I can claim meals and lodging as a truck driver?

Yes. Part 3 of Form TL2 must be completed and signed by your employer for each employment period before you can claim meals and lodging expenses on your return.

What is the difference between the 50 percent and 80 percent meal deduction rates?

The 80 percent rate applies to long-haul truck drivers who are away from their home municipality for at least 24 hours to transport goods at least 160 kilometres from their employer’s establishment. Other transport employees are limited to the standard 50 percent rate. Using the simplified method, the flat rate is $23 per meal to a maximum of $69 per day, whichever rate applies to you.

Can I use the TL2 if I’m an owner-operator rather than an employee?

No. The TL2 is designed for employees of a transport company. Owner-operators claim meal and other business expenses on Form T2125 as part of their business income calculation.

Do owner-operators need to register for GST/HST?

Registration becomes mandatory once gross revenue exceeds $30,000 over four consecutive calendar quarters. Many owner-operators register earlier to recover input tax credits, since much of their freight income may be zero-rated in any event.

If my freight income is zero-rated, can I still claim input tax credits?

Yes. Zero-rated supplies are taxed at 0 percent rather than being exempt, so a registered driver can still claim input tax credits on GST/HST paid for fuel, repairs, and other business expenses.

Is all freight transportation zero-rated?

No. Interprovincial and international freight movements are frequently zero-rated, but local hauls that do not form part of an interlining or export movement can be fully taxable. Confirming the classification of each type of haul matters for registration and collection obligations.

If I qualify as a long-haul truck driver for meal deductions, is my freight automatically zero-rated for GST/HST?

No. These are two unrelated tests. The long-haul meal threshold, 24 hours away from home and 160 kilometres from the employer’s establishment, is an income tax rule for employees claiming meals on the TL2. GST/HST zero-rating depends on whether the freight movement is interprovincial or international, not on distance driven or time away from home. A driver can satisfy one test without satisfying the other.

What is “interlining” and why does it matter for GST/HST?

Interlining describes a freight transportation service supplied by one carrier to a second carrier as part of a single continuous freight movement, where the second carrier is neither the shipper nor the consignee. Under Schedule VI of the Excise Tax Act, this supply is zero-rated. In practice, an owner-operator subcontracted by a larger carrier who invoices the customer is the interlining carrier and charges no GST/HST on that leg, regardless of whether the route itself crosses a provincial or international border, while still being able to claim input tax credits on the related expenses.

What is “Driver Inc.” and why does CRA care about it?

Driver Inc. refers to arrangements where a driver is paid as a contractor, sometimes through a personal corporation, despite the underlying relationship functioning as employment. CRA has identified worker misclassification in the trucking sector as a compliance priority because it affects CPP, EI, income tax withholding, and GST/HST obligations at once.

How does CRA decide if a driver is an employee or an independent contractor?

CRA and the courts apply the common-law test from Sagaz and Wiebe Door, examining control over the work, who owns the equipment, whether the driver has a genuine chance of profit or risk of loss, and whether the driver is truly in business for their own account.

Can a carrier be held responsible if a driver is reclassified as an employee?

Yes. The carrier can be assessed for unremitted CPP contributions and EI premiums, along with penalties and interest, often for several years of misclassified engagements.

What happens to an incorporated driver’s corporation if the driver is reclassified as an employee?

The corporation can face a personal services business reassessment, which removes access to the small business deduction and the general corporate rate reduction and adds a 5 percent tax on top of the full corporate rate.

Is a personal services business (PSB) the same thing as being reclassified as an employee?

No. They are related but legally separate. A CPP/EI ruling determines whether the individual driver is an employee or an independent contractor. PSB status is a separate five-part test under the Income Tax Act that applies to the driver’s corporation, looking at whether the individual is a specified shareholder, whether they would be considered an employee of the hiring business if the corporation did not exist, whether the corporation has five or fewer full-time employees, and whether the payments come from an associated corporation. A corporation can be assessed as a PSB even without a separate CPP/EI employee finding against the individual driver.

Is CRA currently focused on personal services businesses in the trucking industry specifically?

Yes. CRA’s own PSB fact sheet states that it is reviewing PSBs with particular attention to the trucking industry, and its PSB Pilot Project found that freight trucking made up the large majority of potential PSBs identified in the transportation and warehousing sector. CRA has also entered into an information-sharing arrangement with the federal Labour Program aimed specifically at trucking industry compliance.

Can I request a ruling on my own worker status before CRA audits me?

Yes. Either the driver or the carrier can proactively request a CPP/EI ruling from CRA on the worker’s status, which is generally a better position to be in than responding to a retroactive assessment.

Can I deduct my cell phone and home office expenses as a truck driver?

Owner-operators can generally deduct a reasonable business-use portion of cell phone and home office costs where the home is genuinely used as a principal place of business. Employees claiming employment expenses have more limited categories available and should confirm eligibility with the conditions certified on their T2200.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.