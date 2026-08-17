CRA Changes To The Disability Tax Credit (DTC) Application Process: What Canadian Taxpayers Need To Know

The Canada Revenue Agency has overhauled how it accepts Disability Tax Credit applications, and taxpayers who do not adjust to the new process risk significant delays in a claim that can be worth thousands of dollars a year.

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Overview: Why the Disability Tax Credit Application Process Is Changing in 2026

The Canada Revenue Agency has overhauled how it accepts Disability Tax Credit applications, and taxpayers who do not adjust to the new process risk significant delays in a claim that can be worth thousands of dollars a year. The Disability Tax Credit, commonly called the DTC, is a non-refundable tax credit intended to offset some of the additional costs faced by Canadians living with a severe and prolonged impairment in physical or mental functions. Because DTC eligibility also unlocks access to related programs such as the Registered Disability Savings Plan and the Child Disability Benefit, getting the application right matters well beyond a single tax return.

The CRA is rolling out these changes in two stages during the summer of 2026. Beginning July 14, 2026, the CRA stopped accepting Disability Tax Credit applications and supporting documents sent through the “submit documents” feature of a CRA account. Then, as of September 8, 2026, the CRA will stop accepting applications submitted on outdated versions of Form T2201, meaning taxpayers still holding a pre-2023 copy of the form need to replace it before that date.

Taxpayers and representatives who continue to rely on old habits, whether that means uploading scanned documents through the wrong channel or mailing an outdated form, will find their submissions rejected or delayed. Anyone currently applying for the DTC, renewing an existing DTC certificate, or advising a family member through the process needs to understand exactly what the CRA now requires.

Overview: How the Disability Tax Credit Application Works

To claim the DTC, taxpayers must have a medical practitioner certify that they have a severe and prolonged impairment that meets the criteria set out under the Income Tax Act. That certification is provided on Form T2201, Disability Tax Credit Certificate, which is divided into two parts. Part A is completed by applicants, or by their legal representatives if applicants cannot complete it themselves, and asks for basic identifying information along with consent for the medical practitioner to share information with the CRA. Part B is completed by the medical practitioner, who describes the nature of the impairment and confirms it meets the statutory duration and severity thresholds.

Historically, taxpayers and representatives had several ways to get this form and its supporting documents to the CRA, including mailing a paper copy, faxing supplementary information, or uploading scanned documents through the “submit documents” option in a CRA My Account or Represent a Client account. That flexibility also created inconsistency. Scanned paper forms uploaded outside the intended process were sometimes incomplete, illegible, or based on outdated versions of the form, all of which slowed down adjudication and generated follow-up requests from the CRA.

Eligibility itself has not changed, only the intake process. To qualify, the impairment must be severe, meaning it restricts a basic activity of daily living, such as walking, feeding, dressing, hearing, speaking, or mental functions necessary for everyday life, at least 90 percent of the time, or the applicant must rely on life-sustaining therapy.

The impairment must also be prolonged, meaning it has lasted, or is expected to last, at least 12 consecutive months. Taxpayers who have lived with a qualifying impairment for years without having applied are not limited to claiming the credit going forward. The CRA generally allows a DTC claim to be reassessed retroactively for up to 10 years, so a first-time application filed today can still generate a significant refund for prior tax years once approved.

Certain conditions now carry additional statutory certainty. Since January 1, 2021, for example, every Canadian diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes is deemed by law to meet the life-sustaining therapy criteria automatically, removing a contentious 14-hour-per-week threshold that the CRA previously applied inconsistently. For a detailed look at how that change works and how affected taxpayers can claim retroactive refunds, see our guide to the Disability Tax Credit for Type 1 diabetics.

Key Issues and the New Application Requirements

The CRA’s stated goal in narrowing the intake channels is to reduce processing timelines and cut down on follow-up requests caused by incomplete or improperly submitted applications. Two rules now define how a DTC application must be filed.

First, effective July 14, 2026, the CRA will no longer accept DTC applications or documents sent through the “submit documents” section of a CRA account. Taxpayers should not upload scanned DTC materials there unless the CRA has specifically requested it in connection with an existing case number. Sending documents through that channel unprompted will not advance an application and may cause it to be misplaced or ignored entirely. If the CRA needs more information after an application is filed, it will contact taxpayers directly through their CRA accounts or by mail, and that communication will include a case reference number to use for any follow-up submission.

Second, effective September 8, 2026, the CRA will stop accepting paper applications submitted on a pre-2023 version of Form T2201. The publication year appears in brackets in the bottom left corner of the form, for example T2201E (23). Applications filed on an older version after that date will not be processed at all, rather than simply returned for revision, so taxpayers holding an old copy of the form need to download the current version before that deadline. In the meantime, the CRA is directing applicants toward the digital DTC application built into CRA My Account, describing it as the fastest and most reliable way to apply, in part because the online form is always the current version and prompts applicants to complete only the sections relevant to their situation.

The digital route also changes how the medical practitioner gets involved. Taxpayers, or their legal representatives, complete Part A digitally and generate a reference number that is then given to the medical practitioner to complete Part B online. For taxpayers who do not have access to a CRA My Account, Part A can still be completed by phone, but only a legal representative can do this on the client’s behalf. An authorized representative acting through Represent a Client does not have the authority to complete Part A over the phone or otherwise stand in for taxpayers on this step.

Implications for Canadian Taxpayers who Need DTC Help

For most applicants, the practical implication is straightforward: use the digital DTC application in CRA My Account wherever possible, and if a paper form is unavoidable, confirm the version year before mailing it. Before September 8, 2026, an outdated form is likely to be returned for revision, adding weeks or months to a process that already carries a lengthy adjudication timeline. After that date, an application filed on a pre-2023 form will not be processed at all, forcing taxpayers to start over with a current form.

The distinction between legal representatives and authorized representatives is easy to overlook and can matter a great deal in practice, particularly for adult children or caregivers assisting a family member who is not comfortable navigating CRA My Account independently. Someone who has been granted representative access through Represent a Client, without also being a legal representative, cannot complete Part A by phone on the applicant’s behalf. Families and advisors need to sort out who holds what authority before the application stage, not after a rejected submission.

There is also a knock-on effect for taxpayers who are simultaneously dealing with other CRA processes, such as estate administration, where similarly strict document and channel requirements apply. Taxpayers should treat every CRA submission channel as purpose-specific rather than interchangeable, since using the wrong one no longer results in a minor inconvenience but can mean a rejected or significantly delayed application.

“The CRA’s move to a dedicated digital DTC application is meant to cut down on the back-and-forth that used to plague these files, but it shifts real responsibility onto taxpayers and their representatives to use the right channel and the right form version from the outset. A claim that should take a few weeks can stretch into months if the intake process is not followed precisely.” — David Rotfleisch, founding tax lawyer and Certified Specialist in Taxation at Rotfleisch & Samulovitch Professional Corporation

Takeaway: Get the DTC Application Right the First Time

The CRA’s changes to the Disability Tax Credit application process reward taxpayers who apply digitally and penalize those who rely on old habits, particularly submitting scanned documents through the wrong channel or mailing an outdated Form T2201. Confirming the correct process before filing, rather than after receiving a rejection notice, is now the difference between a claim processed in weeks and one delayed by months.

“Taxpayers should not treat the July and September deadlines as fine print. A DTC claim can be worth a decade of retroactive refunds once it is approved, and there is no reason to let an outdated form or the wrong submission channel put that at risk.” — David Rotfleisch

Top Tax Tips for Applying for the Disability Tax Credit

Before starting a DTC application, confirm whether applicants or their representatives have access to CRA My Account, since the digital application is now the CRA’s preferred and most efficient intake method. If a paper form is necessary, download it directly from Canada.ca rather than reusing a saved copy from a previous year, and check the publication year in the bottom left corner to make sure it reads 2023 or later before it is signed and mailed.

Coordinate with the medical practitioner early, since Part B cannot be completed until Part A has generated a reference number, and delays on either side push out the entire timeline. Where applicants cannot manage the online process independently, identify in advance whether the person assisting them is a legal representative or only an authorized representative, since only a legal representative can complete Part A by phone for someone without online access.

Do not upload DTC documents through the “submit documents” feature unless the CRA has explicitly requested them in relation to an existing case, and keep copies of everything submitted along with confirmation numbers or dates of submission.

If a DTC application is denied, or if the CRA requests additional medical information that does not fit applicants’ actual circumstances, consult an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before responding, since the wording of a request for reconsideration or an appeal to the Tax Court of Canada can affect the outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Disability Tax Credit?

The Disability Tax Credit is a non-refundable federal tax credit for individuals who have a severe and prolonged impairment in physical or mental functions, as certified by a medical practitioner on Form T2201. It reduces the amount of income tax owed and can be transferred to a supporting family member if individuals with the disability do not need the full credit to reduce their own tax payable.

What changed with the CRA’s Disability Tax Credit application process in 2026?

Two changes took effect in stages. As of July 14, 2026, the CRA stopped accepting Disability Tax Credit applications or supporting documents through the “submit documents” section of a CRA account. As of September 8, 2026, the CRA will no longer accept applications filed on a pre-2023 version of Form T2201. Applicants are directed to use the digital DTC application in CRA My Account, or, where that is not possible, the current version of the paper form.

What is the significance of the September 8, 2026 deadline for the Disability Tax Credit?

September 8, 2026 is the date on which the CRA stops accepting Disability Tax Credit applications filed on a pre-2023 version of Form T2201. It is separate from, and later than, the July 14, 2026 change to how applications and documents can be submitted, and taxpayers relying on an old paper form need to replace it before that date.

Can I still submit a paper Form T2201?

Yes, but only the current version (2023 or later) will be processed. The publication year is shown in brackets in the bottom left corner of the form. Starting September 8, 2026, applications filed on an older version will not be accepted at all.

What happens if I submit an outdated version of Form T2201?

Before September 8, 2026, the CRA is generally returning outdated forms for revision and resubmission rather than processing them, which adds delay. From September 8, 2026 onward, an application filed on a pre-2023 form will not be accepted, and taxpayers will need to file a fresh application using the current version.

How do I apply for the Disability Tax Credit online?

Sign into CRA My Account and use the digital DTC application. Applicants, or their legal representatives, complete Part A online and receive a reference number, which is then provided to the medical practitioner to complete Part B digitally.

Can I still submit documents through CRA’s “submit documents” feature for a DTC claim?

Only if the CRA has specifically requested those documents in connection with an existing case number. Sending DTC applications or supporting materials through that channel unprompted is no longer accepted and will not advance the application.

What if I do not have access to CRA My Account?

Applicants without online access can still have Part A completed over the phone, but only if the person calling on their behalf is a legal representative. An authorized representative under Represent a Client cannot complete Part A by phone for an applicant.

What if I am locked out of my existing CRA My Account?

The CRA introduced a “Register Again” self-serve option for taxpayers who are locked out of, or otherwise unable to access, an existing CRA My Account due to lost credentials or other access issues. Restoring access this way can be faster than waiting on hold with the CRA, and is worth doing before a DTC deadline approaches. See our article on the CRA Register Again feature for locked or inaccessible CRA My Account users for details.

Can my accountant or representative apply for the Disability Tax Credit on my behalf?

An authorized representative can generally assist with a DTC application, but completing Part A by phone specifically requires a legal representative, which is a narrower category than an authorized representative under Represent a Client.

How long does it take the CRA to process a Disability Tax Credit application?

Processing times vary, but using an outdated form or the wrong submission channel restarts steps in the process and adds delay. Applying digitally through CRA My Account with a current reference number is the most efficient path.

What is the difference between Part A and Part B of Form T2201?

Part A is completed by applicants or their legal representatives and covers identifying information and consent. Part B is completed by a medical practitioner and describes the impairment, confirming it meets the severity and duration criteria required under the Income Tax Act.

Can the Disability Tax Credit be transferred to a family member?

Yes. If the person with the disability does not have enough taxable income to use the full credit, the unused portion can generally be transferred to a supporting spouse, common-law partner, or other eligible family member.

Does DTC approval provide access to other benefits?

Yes. DTC eligibility is generally required to open a Registered Disability Savings Plan and can also affect eligibility for the Child Disability Benefit and certain provincial programs, in addition to the federal tax credit itself. For a broader look at how these credits interact with other year-round planning opportunities, see our Top 21 Tax Changes Canadian taxpayers must know about.

How far back can the Disability Tax Credit be claimed if I have never applied before?

The CRA generally allows the DTC to be applied retroactively for up to 10 years where the impairment already met the eligibility criteria during those years. This means a first-time applicant with a long-standing qualifying impairment may be entitled to reassessments and refunds for several prior tax years once the current application is approved.

What should I do if my Disability Tax Credit application is denied?

Review the CRA’s reasons for denial carefully, since a denial can often be addressed through a request for reconsideration with additional medical information, or through a formal Notice of Objection and appeal to the Tax Court of Canada. Consulting an experienced Canadian tax lawyer before responding can help ensure the submission addresses the specific basis for the CRA’s decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.