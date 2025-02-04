"Frequent" Calls For Power: Newly Re-Elected BC Government Prioritizes Clean Energy Development In 2025

On 16 January 2025, the Government of British Columbia released mandate letters for Premier David Eby's new cabinet (Mandate Letters). The Mandate Letters direct cabinet ministers to focus on growing BC's economy and improving investor certainty while emphasizing the need for environmental stewardship and reconciliation with Indigenous communities. These Mandate Letters include several aspects relevant to the development of renewable power in British Columbia, which we have noted below.

Core Priorities

Every Mandate Letter contains the same core priorities: (1) growing the economy to create good jobs across the province; (2) reducing costs for families; (3) strengthening healthcare; and (4) making neighbourhoods and communities safer. Also, the ministers were instructed to work with the Minister of Finance to streamline their programs and initiatives to retain their relevance and keep costs low for British Columbians.

Key Minister Directives for Renewable Power Generation

BC Hydro's Call for Power announced in 2023 was the first such call in over 15 years, signaling opportunity for growth in BC's private generation industry, particularly in the renewable sector. In his Mandate Letters, Premier David Eby tasks his ministers with the following priorities relevant to renewable power production:

Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, to promote growth in B.C.'s clean energy sector, while balancing environmental concerns and costs for families. Minister Dix is directed to use "frequent competitive calls for power to increase and diversify BC's generation of electricity", and to "dramatically accelerate permit approval for clean and low-carbon energy infrastructure across the province".

Minister Dix is directed to use "frequent competitive calls for power to increase and diversify BC's generation of electricity", and to "dramatically accelerate permit approval for clean and low-carbon energy infrastructure across the province". Honourable Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks, to facilitate sustainable economic development while prioritizing environmental conservation and accessibility. Minister Davidson is directed to "expediate authorization and permitting for major projects" and to exempt wind power from the Environmental Assessment Act process, while also "support[ing] work to recognize Indigenous rights and title" and protecting the environment for future generations.

Minister Davidson is directed to "expediate authorization and permitting for major projects" and to exempt wind power from the Environmental Assessment Act process, while also "support[ing] work to recognize Indigenous rights and title" and protecting the environment for future generations. Honourable Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, to advance reconciliation by building relationships with, and assisting, First Nations. Minister Boyle is tasked with building partnerships that advance reconciliation and creating "tangible benefits for First Nations", such as generating clean energy. She will continue working on treaties and focus on boundary dispute resolution.

Minister Boyle is tasked with building partnerships that advance reconciliation and creating "tangible benefits for First Nations", such as generating clean energy. She will continue working on treaties and focus on boundary dispute resolution. Honourable Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, to promote resource development while balancing environmental responsibilities. Minister Neill must "improve timing and transparency of permitting processes" and, where opportunities exist, prioritize "large-scale agreements on land use" and mineral resource development with First Nations in a manner that expedites permits and offers investor security. These initiatives must be in partnership with First Nations and consider the province's environmental objectives.

Minister Neill must "improve timing and transparency of permitting processes" and, where opportunities exist, prioritize "large-scale agreements on land use" and mineral resource development with First Nations in a manner that expedites permits and offers investor security. These initiatives must be in partnership with First Nations and consider the province's environmental objectives. Honourable Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, to promote economic development and support growth sectors. Minister Gibson is tasked with ensuring "any proposed new legislation or regulations are considered through the lens of impact on BC businesses" and bringing forward reforms to ensure BC's laws do not unduly impair its ability to compete internationally. She must continue to diversify the economy and address issues impacting the ease of doing business in British Columbia.

Implications

The Mandate Letters signal the BC government's intention to expand the clean and low-carbon energy sector in British Columbia, while balancing the province's environmental and reconciliation objectives.

The BC government previously confirmed that the 2023 Call for Power will be the first in a series of such calls, since BC Hydro requires more clean power to electrify BC's growing economy. BC Hydro expects its next Call for Power in 2026, with successive calls every two years or so to align power supplies with BC Hydro's long-term resource planning.

The government's ability to deliver on expedited and predictable permitting processes, a common sore point for developers in British Columbia, will be a key driver of growth in this area. Further to the recent announcement that wind projects will be exempt from environmental assessment requirements, the province is also engaging on a draft set of standardized application requirements to improve regulatory efficiency and predictability. While this issue has been studied often, the province must be ambitious in its regulatory reform to support viable economic growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.