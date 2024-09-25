The energy sector is a cornerstone of modern society, powering homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. As the world shifts towards sustainability, the energy industry is under increasing scrutiny from consumers and investors who demand transparency about how energy is produced. However, the growing concern about greenwashing—where companies make false or misleading claims about their environmental practices—has eroded trust. A 2023 Deloitte survey found that 57% of Canadian consumers are skeptical of environmental claims made by businesses. This distrust hampers informed decision-making, undermines genuine sustainability efforts, and creates an uneven playing field for companies committed to environmental integrity.

Canada has responded to these challenges with the recent amendments to the Federal Competition Act through Bill C-59, passed on June 20, 2024. These amendments require businesses to substantiate environmental claims with evidence based on internationally recognized methodologies. This move is particularly beneficial for the energy industry, which stands to gain from the increased transparency and accountability that these laws will enforce. For more information on these new requirements and how to comply, see Procido's previous article: Canada's Push-Back on Greenwashing: Amendments to the Competition Act.

Benefits for the Energy Industry

The new regulations under Bill C-59 offer a clear advantage to energy producers genuinely committed to sustainable practices. By requiring companies to provide evidence supporting their environmental claims, the law ensures that businesses investing in sustainable energy production are recognized and rewarded. This transparency fosters trust among consumers and investors, enhancing the credibility of companies that prioritize environmental stewardship.

For global investors focused on sustainability, these stringent requirements are a significant draw. Investors seek assurances that their capital is being used in ways that align with their environmental values. Canadian energy companies that comply with these new standards will be better positioned to attract investment, not just within Canada but from around the world. This is especially beneficial for smaller energy developers, who can now compete more effectively with larger oil and gas companies by demonstrating their commitment to sustainability.

Comparative Analysis of International Anti-Greenwashing Regimes

Canada's approach to combatting greenwashing is part of a broader global trend, with several countries implementing similar regulations to ensure transparency and accountability in environmental claims.

The European Union (EU) has been a leader in this area, pushing for comprehensive legislation to combat greenwashing. In March 2023, the European Commission introduced the Green Claims Directive, which mandates that companies substantiate their environmental claims through rigorous assessment processes. This directive, alongside the Greenwashing Directive endorsed by the European Parliament in January 2024, aims to protect consumers from misleading marketing practices by banning vague environmental terms like "eco" or "environmentally friendly" unless they are based on official certification schemes. These directives create a standardized framework for environmental claims, ensuring that businesses operating within the EU/EAA adhere to strict guidelines.

The EU's approach serves as a benchmark for other jurisdictions, setting a high standard for environmental transparency. For Canadian energy companies looking to expand into the European market, compliance with these international standards will be crucial. By aligning with global best practices, Canadian businesses can enhance their competitiveness and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and investors in Europe.

The United Kingdom has also implemented robust anti-greenwashing regulations. Following Brexit, the UK has taken steps to develop its own environmental standards while maintaining alignment with EU regulations. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has issued guidelines for environmental claims, emphasizing the need for transparency and evidence. The CMA's Green Claims Code, introduced in 2021, outlines clear criteria for businesses making environmental claims, ensuring that these claims are not misleading. For Canadian companies, understanding and complying with UK standards is essential for maintaining market access and consumer trust in this key market.

California offers another example of a jurisdiction with rigorous anti-greenwashing laws. For instance, California's Voluntary Carbon Market Disclosure Act (VCMDA), effective from January 2024, mandates businesses that market carbon offsets or emissions reductions to disclose detailed information about the projects that generated these offsets. Additionally, the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act requires companies with over $1 billion in annual revenue to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, setting a high bar for corporate transparency in the United States. Finally, the California Business and Professions Code has a section on environmental representations that makes it unlawful for a person to make untruthful, deceptive, or misleading environmental marketing claims. Altogether, these regulations provide a model for how other states and countries might regulate environmental claims, with a particular focus on emissions—an area of significant importance to the energy industry.

France has also implemented stringent anti-greenwashing laws. France's Anti-Waste Law for a Circular Economy, passed in 2020, includes provisions that penalize misleading environmental claims, requiring companies to provide proof of their claims or face fines. France's Climate and Resilience Law, passed in 2021, includes provisions against misleading claims concerning the essential characteristics of goods or services, including the expected results of its use and its impact on the environment. In 2023, the French National Consumer Council and the French Directorate General in charge of Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control jointly published a Practice Guide to Environmental Claims to describe, clarify, and provide guidance on the legal framework applicable to greenwashing in France.

South Korea has also aligned with the global trend toward stricter regulation of environmental claims. Its Basic Act on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth enforces strict rules on how companies can market their environmental impact, particularly concerning carbon neutrality claims.

China is another significant, if not surprising, player in this space, with its recent guidelines on environmental information disclosure. While traditionally seen as a manufacturing giant with less stringent environmental regulations, China has increasingly focused on sustainability, particularly in its rapidly growing renewable energy sector. The government's emphasis on environmental protection has led to new rules requiring companies to disclose detailed environmental information, helping to combat greenwashing and promote genuine sustainability efforts.

Implications for Canadian Energy Companies

Canada's alignment with international standards through Bill C-59 places its energy sector in a strong position globally. By adopting similar transparency and accountability measures, Canadian energy companies can build trust with consumers and investors both domestically and internationally. The amendments also provide smaller energy developers with a competitive advantage, allowing them to showcase their sustainability efforts on a level playing field with larger corporations.

The global move towards stricter anti-greenwashing laws reflects a growing recognition of the importance of genuine environmental claims. As more countries adopt these regulations, Canadian companies that adhere to these standards will find themselves better positioned to compete in the global market. Moreover, by aligning with international best practices, Canadian energy companies can access new markets and investment opportunities, particularly in regions like the EU and California, where environmental transparency is a key consideration for investors and consumers alike.

Conclusion

Canada's anti-greenwashing laws, embodied in Bill C-59, represent a significant step forward for the energy industry. By promoting transparency and accountability, these regulations help ensure that companies committed to sustainable practices are recognized and rewarded. The alignment of Canada's regulations with those in other leading jurisdictions further enhances the competitiveness of Canadian energy companies on the global stage. For businesses willing to embrace these new standards, the future holds substantial opportunities for growth, investment, and leadership in the transition to a more sustainable energy landscape.

Procido's Governance Group has experience with the Federal Competition Act and environmental issues, together with core governance advice, and is available to help with navigating compliance with the anti-greenwashing laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.