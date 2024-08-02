New Announcements In The Canada-Nova Scotia Partnership For The Clean Energy Future

Natural Resources Canada has released two important announcements relating to Nova Scotia's transition to a green economy:

By David Randell, Sadira E. Jan, Daniel Mowat-Rose, and Marina Luro1

Collaboration framework for a sustainable future

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and Nova Scotia's Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, the Honourable Tory Rushton, have released a new collaboration framework in furtherance of their ongoing partnership for a greener Nova Scotia: The Nova Scotia Regional Energy and Resource Table Framework for Collaboration on the Path to Net Zero (the “Collaboration Framework”).2

The Collaboration Framework builds on the existing Canada-Nova Scotia Regional Energy and Resource Table, a joint partnership between the Government of Canada, Province of Nova Scotia, and collaboration with Mi'kmaw partners and other stakeholders, and identifies six key opportunity areas for investment: hydrogen, marine renewables, clean electricity, critical minerals, forest bioeconomy, and carbon management.

The Collaboration Framework sets out some identified opportunities in each of the key opportunity areas, on which Canada and Nova Scotia have been working and will continue to work together to advance in the short term.

Investing in energy

Building on the unveiling of the Collaboration Framework, the Federal Government announced investment of over $192 million for the development of six clean energy projects in Nova Scotia. The projects include:

$117.6 million to Nova Scotia Power Inc. for the installation of three 50-megawatt (MW)/200-megawatt hour (MWh) battery energy storage systems (“BESS”) in Bridgewater, Spider Lake and White Rock, Nova Scotia, as well as other grid modernization upgrades. This includes funding from the federal Electricity Predevelopment Program, which specifically supports predevelopment activities such as site investigation work, grid integration planning and stakeholder engagement.

Members of Stewart McKelvey's Energy Group recently published a Thought Leadership piece concerning this BESS project.

$25 million to Benjamin Mill Wind Limited Partnership to deploy a 33.6-MW wind energy project near Windsor, Nova Scotia, built in partnership with Natural Forces Developments and Wskijnu'k Mtmo'taqnuow Agency.

$25 million to Higgins Mountain Wind Farm Limited Partnership to deploy a 100-MW wind energy project on Higgins Mountain, Nova Scotia, built in partnership with Elemental Energy Renewables Inc., Sipekne'katik First Nation and Stevens Wind.

$25 million to Wedgeport Wind Farm Limited Partnership to deploy an 84-MW wind energy project in the municipality of the District of Argyle, Nova Scotia, built in partnership with Elemental Energy Renewables Inc. and Sipekne'katik First Nation and Stevens Wind.

These investments are made through Natural Resources Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREP) program, which invests in clean energy infrastructure across Canada, supporting a transition toward net-zero electricity emissions.

Key points

These announcements highlight several important features of the Canada-Nova Scotia plan for transitioning to a renewable, low-carbon economy in Nova Scotia. These include:

Partnership with Indigenous groups is a priority . Both the Federal and Nova Scotia governments have emphasized that collaboration with Indigenous groups, and the meaningful integration of Indigenous perspectives, is essential to creating a sustainable future. Foundational to the Collaboration Framework are the principles of “respect, recognition and reconciliation.” Renewable projects that operate on this basis will be supported by both levels of government.

. Both the Federal and Nova Scotia governments have emphasized that collaboration with Indigenous groups, and the meaningful integration of Indigenous perspectives, is essential to creating a sustainable future. Foundational to the Collaboration Framework are the principles of “respect, recognition and reconciliation.” Renewable projects that operate on this basis will be supported by both levels of government. Nova Scotians are at the forefront . The announcements emphasize that lowering energy costs and creating long-lasting, sustainable jobs for Nova Scotians are key features of the Collaboration Framework.

. The announcements emphasize that lowering energy costs and creating long-lasting, sustainable jobs for Nova Scotians are key features of the Collaboration Framework. Net-zero is not so far off. Proactive steps are being taken to transition Nova Scotia toward an 80 per cent renewable energy sector by 2030, consistent with the Province's Clean Energy Plan. With the investments into clean energy by both the Federal and Provincial governments, Nova Scotia is on track to reach this goal and approach net-zero energy emissions.

Footnotes

1. At time of publication, Marina Luro was employed with the Firm as a summer student.

2. A link to the Federal Government news release is here.

