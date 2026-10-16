Is Co-Owning A House Becoming More Common In Ontario? (Video)

Buying a home with friends, a partner, or family in Ontario? Property co-ownership can help buyers pool their down payment and qualify for a mortgage.

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Buying a home with friends, a partner, or family in Ontario? Property co-ownership can help buyers pool their down payment and qualify for a mortgage.

Ontario real estate lawyer Paria Rad with Woitzik Polsinelli LLP and Devry Smith Frank LLP discusses why buyers are purchasing together and how parents are helping their children get into the housing market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.