New Short-Term Rental Bylaw For Muskoka Properties Effective Jan 1, 2025

Muskoka, renowned for its picturesque landscapes and tranquil lakes, has long been a popular destination for tourists seeking a serene getaway. However, the rise of short-term rental properties in the area has prompted local authorities to introduce new regulations aimed at balancing the interests of property owners, renters, and the community. This article provides a comprehensive summary of the new short-term rental law set to take effect for Muskoka properties.

Rationale Behind the New Bylaw

The increasing popularity of platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo has led to a surge in short-term rental listings in Muskoka. While this trend has boosted the local economy and provided additional income for property owners, it has also raised concerns about noise, overcrowding, and the impact on the availability of long-term rental housing. The new law aims to address these issues and ensure that short-term rentals are managed in a way that is fair and sustainable for all stakeholders.

Key Provisions of the Bylaw

Under the proposed bylaw, owners would be required to pay a $1,000 application fee and a $500 inspection fee in order to obtain a license. They would then be subject to the following conditions:

The property can only be rented out for 50% of the days in the summer months and 50% of the rest of the year;

From Victoria Day to Labour Day, the minimum length of stay must be seven consecutive nights. For the rest of the year, the minimum stay must be three consecutive nights;

A person must be available to respond to concerns with the rental within one hour.

The new short-term rental bylaw for Muskoka properties includes several key provisions designed to regulate the industry effectively. These provisions will come into effect on January 1, 2025:

1. Licensing and Registration

All short-term rental properties must now be licensed and registered with the local municipality. Property owners will be required to submit an application and pay a licensing fee. Only licensed properties will be allowed to operate as short-term rentals. The application process will involve a review of the property to ensure compliance with safety and zoning regulations.

2. Definition of Short-Term Rentals

Short-term rentals are defined as rental periods of 28 days or less. This definition helps distinguish between short-term and long-term rental properties and provides clear guidelines for property owners and renters.

3. Occupancy Limits

To prevent overcrowding, the new law sets strict occupancy limits for short-term rentals. The maximum number of occupants allowed will be based on the size of the property and the number of available bedrooms. This measure is intended to reduce noise complaints and ensure that properties are not overburdened.

4. Property Standards

Short-term rental properties must meet specific standards regarding safety, cleanliness, and maintenance. This includes requirements for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and adherence to building codes. Regular inspections may be conducted to ensure ongoing compliance.

5. Noise and Nuisance Regulations

The law introduces stricter noise and nuisance regulations for short-term rentals. Property owners will be held responsible for ensuring that their guests do not disturb the peace and quiet of the neighborhood. Violations may result in fines or the revocation of the rental license.

6. Insurance Requirements

Property owners must obtain adequate insurance coverage for their short-term rental properties. This coverage should protect against potential liabilities, such as property damage or injuries sustained by guests. Proof of insurance will be required as part of the licensing process.

7. Minimum Rental Terms for Busy Periods

During busy periods, the new bylaw sets out specific rules and minimum rental terms to manage the influx of tourists and ensure community well-being. These rules aim to balance the needs of visitors with the interests of local residents.

Impact on Property Owners and Renters

The new bylaw is expected to have a significant impact on both property owners and renters in Muskoka. Property owners will need to invest time and resources into ensuring their properties meet the new standards and regulations. This may involve renovations, additional safety measures, and administrative tasks related to licensing and registration.

