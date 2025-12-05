This information that follows is taken from sources including The Car Connection, Autoweek, Green Car Reports, and other industry sources.

Our advisors are pleased to assist you or your clients. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you require assistance.

Another fire at important aluminium plant

A four-alarm fire was reported Nov. 20 at the same Novelis plant in upstate New York that burned in September, weeks before the supplier had said it expected full operations to resume. A Novelis spokesperson said it was too soon to know whether the latest incident will delay repairs from the previous blaze, which Ford Motor Co. has estimated could cost the automaker as much as $2 billion. "Everyone working at the plant was safely evacuated," a Novelis spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Automotive News. "Multiple local fire departments responded, and the fire is now under control. Crews are still on site to ensure it is fully extinguished." A Ford spokesperson said the automaker was aware of the fire and working with Novelis to get more information.

Source: Automotive News

How the Nexperia chip crisis upended auto supply chains — again

A factory next to a weed-ridden lot in China's industrial south has become a global choke point for automotive chips, upending a sector that just a few years ago swore it wouldn't be caught again by supply-chain disruptions. Automakers said they would strengthen supply lines after COVID-19 reduced semiconductor output in 2020 and a Japanese factory fire aggravated the shortage a year later. But the crisis engulfing Dutch chipmaker Nexperia's plant exposed a blind spot: The industry never envisioned low-tech chips would become a lever for China against the West.

Source: Reuters via Automotive News

Redesigned crash test dummy

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced plans to adopt a redesigned female crash test dummy that more accurately reflects women's bodies in vehicle safety testing. The new model, equipped with more than 150 sensors, could eventually replace the decades-old standard, which is based on a 5-foot-9, 171-pound male. Officials said the dummy could be used in the government's five-star crash rating system once a final rule is adopted. Women face significantly higher risks in car crashes, being 73% more likely to be injured in a head-on collision and 17% more likely to die than men.

Source: CBT News

Chinese automotive impacts

Chinese Automaker BYD's European Sales Continue to Rise

Chinese automaker BYD again logged higher new-car registrations in Europe last month, as it continues to expand in the continent amid pressure in its home market. New-car registrations for BYD models, a reflection of sales, increased to 17,470 vehicles from 5,695 vehicles in October 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, an industry body also known as ACEA.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Volkswagen To Expand Exports of China-Built Cars to New Global Markets

Volkswagen plans to expand exports of vehicles developed and built in China to additional overseas markets as it seeks to strengthen its position against fast-growing Chinese competitors. The automaker confirmed Tuesday that it is evaluating opportunities in Southeast Asia and Central Asia after recently beginning shipments of China-made petrol sedans to the Middle East. Thomas Ulbrich, chief technology officer of Volkswagen Group China, said the effort is part of a coordinated decision-making process with the company's German headquarters to ensure each market receives the appropriate vehicle portfolio.

Source: CBT News

GM versus Canada

General Motors has not met a two-week deadline imposed by the Government of Canada to submit a plan for "next steps" at its idled CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ont. The automaker on Oct. 21 ended production of its BrightDrop electric vans there, citing demand was lower than anticipated. Two days later, Industry Minister Melanie Joly told the automaker she expected "a full update within 15 days." Whether she meant 15 calendar days or 15 business days, it never happened. Both dates — Nov. 7 and Nov. 13 — have long passed.

Source: Automotive News

In plea to EU, Stellantis chairman issues warning

European Car Industry Risks 'Irreversible Decline'

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann on Tuesday warned the European auto industry risks an "irreversible decline" if the European Union does not soften its stance on cuts in carbon emissions to grant automakers more flexibility. The European Commission is due to present a package of proposals for its scheduled review of EU carbon emissions regulation for the auto industry on December 10.

Source: Reuters

BMW mulling adding range-extending engines to some of its EVs

BMW is weighing adding range extenders to some of its vehicles amid growing demand for the technology popularized by its Chinese rivals, according to people familiar with the company's strategy. The company may make range-extender versions of top-end models such as the X5 SUV and 7-Series sedan, as they are large enough to incorporate a small engine, the people said, asking not to be identified as the deliberations are private. BMW may become the first German automaker to offer the technology, which is not yet widely available in Europe.

Source: Bloomberg via Automotive News

AI impacting vehicle purchase decisions

Artificial intelligence seems to have permeated most every aspect of modern life, and car buying is apparently no exception, but the tech often leads to local dealer business. Automotive classifieds website Cars.com – which itself recently launched an AI search tool named Carson – said a survey it conducted this month of recent car shoppers and buyers showed nearly half use AI search tools in their market research. The 44% of more than 900 survey respondents who said they do so use AI to find and compare models that meet their needs; get price estimates; and answer questions about specific models, Cars.com said.

Source: Auto Dealer Today

Dad...can I have a Chevy Silverado Z71 for Christmas?

If your little one is looking for a pickup of their own this holiday season, you're in luck. iYofe is now offering this fully licensed, battery-powered ride-on modeled after the Chevy Silverado ZR2. The new kids toy is currently available at Walmart, and don't worry - there's absolutely no chance it'll experience lifter failure.

The new ride-on Chevy Silverado ZR2 is one of several new 1:1-inspired replicas from iYofe, and includes a number of interesting details that mirror the full-sized, ICE-powered pickup. Among them is an authentic front fascia design, LED lighting, and Z71-style badging.

The Silverado ride-on also incorporates a range of functional upgrades intended to enhance overall safety and usability, with dual operation thanks to a child-controlled pedal mode and 2.4G remote control for parental supervision, as well as up to three selectable speeds (two speeds selectable via manual mode). The Silverado replica also includes two seats, seat belts, four-wheel spring suspension, off-road-inspired tires, and lockable doors for a smoother, more secure ride. Other highlights include a built-in MP3 player, Bluetooth audio, adjustable volume, and a power display.

Providing the motivation is a 24V 7Ah battery paired with two 90W motors. The Chevy replica can support up to 130 pounds and two young riders, while delivering 1 to 2 hours of use per charge. Top speed is around 5 mph. A full recharge takes roughly 8 to 12 hours to complete. The exterior measures in at 44.09 inches in overall length, 29.52 inches in overall width, and 28.35 inches in overall height. The truck is sized for riders between 3 and 8 years of age.

This Chevy Silverado ZR2-inspired ride is now available at Walmart as part of iYofe's four-model Black Friday lineup. Pricing is set at $289.99, with four colors to choose from (black, blue, pink, and white). Each color is the same price. Some assembly is required, and each purchase includes a detailed instruction manual.

Source: GM Authority

Escalade-V owner allegedly paid off loan using the GM rewards loophole

Resell Calendar reports that a savvy 2024 Cadillac Escalade-V owner reportedly transformed a temporary glitch in GM's rewards platform into a significant payday, allegedly wiping out a $59,370 loan balance on the supercharged SUV without spending a dime. This stunning feat exploited a now-closed loophole in the GM Rewards program, allowing users to generate massive point balances and apply them directly to GM Financial auto loans. The incident highlights a system failure that allowed some owners to effectively print their own vehicle discounts.

The method was deceptively simple. For a short time, the GM Rewards program offered promotional points - typically 13,000 to 16,000 per account - for completing minor tasks like watching videos. The critical flaw emerged when users discovered the system permitted instant, unrestricted point transfers between accounts. This enabled individuals to create multiple accounts, farm the free points, and consolidate them all into a single account with a GM Financial loan attached. One owner, whose story went viral, allegedly amassed 5,937,000 points this way. The owner of the paid-off Cadillac Escalade-V gamed the system, but one could argue that he simply followed the rules of the program as they were written

General Motors has since shut down the promotional offers, effectively closing the loophole. The company appears to have absorbed the financial hit rather than attempt to claw back the points or reverse the loan payments, a move that would likely spark significant customer backlash and legal challenges. This isn't the first time a corporate rewards program has suffered from such an exploit, but the automotive context - where points directly erase debt instead of being spent on costly merchandise - made the stakes exceptionally high.

General Motors has since shut down the promotional offers, effectively closing the loophole. The company appears to have absorbed the financial hit rather than attempt to claw back the points or reverse the loan payments, a move that would likely spark significant customer backlash and legal challenges. This isn't the first time a corporate rewards program has suffered from such an exploit, but the automotive context - where points directly erase debt instead of being spent on costly merchandise - made the stakes exceptionally high.

Source: GM Authority

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.