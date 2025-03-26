Flurry Of Announced Projects In The Quebec Public Transportation Ecosystem

Two new public transit projects were announced in the past weeks in Quebec. Potential development partners should be aware of these projects which come in addition to an already active sector.

Projet structurant de l'Est (PSE) Confirmed

The Quebec government announced on March 5, 2025, that the Projet structurant de l'Est (PSE) (also known as Tramway de l'Est) will move forward. This will be the first project assigned to Mobilité Infra Québec (MIQ) upon its establishment. As a reminder, MIQ is a newly established state agency focused on enhancing the planning and execution of public transit projects. The details of the law establishing the MIQ can be found here.

The PSE will improve mobility within Montréal East and connect these suburbs with existing public transit offerings such as the green line of the metro (operated by the STM) and the city train (operated by EXO).

Until the MIQ becomes fully operational, the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) will oversee the initial phases of the PSE. The ARTM will issue calls for tenders and work with finance, legal, and engineering experts to guide the PSE. It will then initiate efforts to identify potential partners, including publishing a call for interest this fall to gather market feedback on the planned strategy.

The PSE will leverage a collaborative project delivery model.

The preliminary phase of the project will run from March to August 2025. The procurement phase will extend from September 2025 to March 2026 and includes calls for interest and a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process.

The announcement from Québec's Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility is available here.

VIA Rail Launches RFQ for Dorval Hub Project

On February 28, 2025, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) launched a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to find a co-development partner for its Dorval hub project.

Through the RFQ, VIA Rail aims to attract investment in the Dorval station and better integrate its operations with the public transit services of the Greater Montréal area.

VIA Rail says it will work closely with the ARTM so that the development of the Dorval station benefits the entire transit ecosystem of the Greater Montréal area.

The project is part of VIA Rail's 2030 strategic plan to become a leader in integrated mobility.

Interested partners can submit their interest in participating in the RFQ until May 9, 2025.

The press release announcing VIA Rail's RFQ is available here.

Takeaways

Montréal is buzzing with new public transportation projects. It will be interesting to see how the new projects will be integrated with existing and upcoming infrastructure projects, including:

Alto , the high-speed rail network connecting Québec City and Toronto. The government of Canada revealed last month that Cadence is the winning consortium following a call for proposals launched in October 2023.

, the high-speed rail network connecting Québec City and Toronto. The government of Canada revealed last month that Cadence is the winning consortium following a call for proposals launched in October 2023. REM , the automated light rail system of the Greater Montréal Area connecting downtown Montréal to the South Shore and the YUL airport, among other key areas. Five stations from Brossard to Gare Centrale are in service and the construction of the other phases is well underway with the REM conducting initial tests in the Mont-Royal Tunnel earlier this month.

, the automated light rail system of the Greater Montréal Area connecting downtown Montréal to the South Shore and the YUL airport, among other key areas. Five stations from Brossard to Gare Centrale are in service and the construction of the other phases is well underway with the REM conducting initial tests in the Mont-Royal Tunnel earlier this month. STM, the extension of the blue line. STM plans to add five new metro stations east of Saint-Michel station with one connecting to the projected route of the PSE. Excavation work began last month.

