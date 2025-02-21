The Next Spike: High-Speed Rail Comes To Canada

Today the Prime Minister announced that the Government of Canada is developing a high-speed rail network in the Toronto-Quebec City corridor.

The High-Speed Rail Network, officially named "Alto", will operate between Toronto and Quebec City with stops in Peterborough, Ottawa, Montreal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Québec City, though the final alignment will be developed in collaboration with Cadence, the consortium chosen to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the project.

Cadence is composed of CDPQ Infra, AtkinsRéalis, Keolis, SYSTRA, Air Canada and SNCF Voyageurs. Cadence will work with Alto (VIA HFR – VIA TGF Inc.), the federal Crown corporation established to oversee and manage the implementation and delivery of the HSRN, in a public-private collaborative development model to leverage private-sector expertise in design, construction, and innovation, while ensuring the project aligns with Canada's long-term goals.

A few early thoughts:

While the alignment / stop locations are not yet finalized, interestingly Kingston and Cornwall are not yet on the preliminary list of potential stops for Alto.

While Alto is in development and construction, Via Rail will continue to operate and will eventually be integrated with Alto services into a single network. It remains to be seen how integrated the services will be, with hopes that rural communities currently serviced by Via Rail continue to be serviced as the HSRN tracks forward.

The network will largely be electrified to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Alto's development phase (i.e. when Cadence and Alto will design the project) is expected to last 5 years. Construction will begin following the development phase. Let us hope important lessons have been learned from other delayed rail projects in Ontario.

As stated best by Sir John A. Macdonald in comments about the Canadian Pacific Railway,

"Late events have shown us that we are made one people by that road, that that iron link has bound us together in such a way that we stand superior to most of the shafts of ill-fortune."

Alto is the next spike, and a welcome and necessary advancement for the future of interprovincial transit in Ontario and Quebec. Interprovincial trade and mobility are keys to the success of the Canadian federation. Alto brings to the fore a grand vision for connecting Canadians, with the promise of a great impact on the construction industry in Ontario.

