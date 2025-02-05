Navigating Ontario's New CVOR Application Process: What Commercial Vehicle Operators Need To Know

Any individual or entity that operates a commercial motor vehicle in Ontario, such as a bus, truck or tow truck, is required to hold a valid commercial vehicle operator's registration ("CVOR"). Recently, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation ("MTO") updated its application process in an effort to modernize it by making much of the process available online.

Previously, the CVOR application process was completed through an application form submitted to the MTO by mail or fax. Additionally, a representative of the applicant (or an authorized officer or director, in the case of a corporation) was required to complete an in-person "knowledge test" related to Ontario's motor vehicle safety rules within six months of the applicant receiving their CVOR. Under the new process, to obtain a CVOR, the applicant must gather supporting documentation for the application, submit the application materials through the MTO's new online portal (although physical applications can still be submitted by mail or fax), pay the applicable fee, and, in some circumstances, pass an online knowledge assessment. This knowledge assessment (formerly the in-person "knowledge test") is required when:

the applicant is based in Ontario and is applying for a CVOR certificate for the first time; or

the CVOR certificate has been expired for more than three (3) years.

As of November 1, 2024, the previously in-person "knowledge test" requirement was replaced with new online CVOR learning modules. After submitting an application, the applicant will receive information directly from the MTO on how to register for the online course and will have up to six (6) months to complete and pass the CVOR knowledge assessment.

The online learning modules for the knowledge assessment cover the following 16 key topics:

Ontario's Approach to Commercial Vehicle Safety CVOR Requirements, Application & Renewals Basic Vehicle Weights & Dimensions Vehicle Registration International Agreements The CVOR System and Carrier Safety Program Driver Management Vehicle Maintenance Trailers ELDs Driver Licensing Oversize/Overweight Permits Load securement Dangerous goods Driver fatigue Hours of Service

Changing the knowledge test to an online assessment should alleviate certain practical burdens on applicants by eliminating the need to send a representative to a physical location to write a test. It also aims to streamline operations and provide a more user-friendly way to access key road safety materials. This change in the CVOR application process, along with the improved ability for applicants or their service providers to submit applications through the online portal, is part of the MTO's digital-first approach to modernizing and integrating learning and evaluation in the transportation sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.