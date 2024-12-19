Proposed Zero-Emission Vehicle Sales Mandate For Heavy Motor Vehicles In Québec

The Québec Government is planning to expand its legislated zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) sales mandate law to include heavy-duty vehicles.

Background

Since 2018, Québec has enforced a ZEV sales mandate for light-duty vehicles, targeting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that sell or lease more than 4,500 new light-duty vehicles annually. These OEMs are required to accumulate credits by selling or leasing eligible vehicles, such as fully electric or certain plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Proposed Heavy Motor ZEV Sales Mandate

The new mandate, introduced through omnibus Bill 81, would extend similar requirements to heavy motor vehicles, defined as vehicles with a gross weight rating over 4,536 kg. OEMs selling or leasing more than 50 new heavy motor vehicles annually in Québec would need to accumulate credits under a separate system designed for heavy vehicles. The exact parameters and conditions for credit accumulation will be determined by future regulations.

Objectives and Implementation

The primary goal of this mandate is to help Québec achieve its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets by increasing the supply of heavy motor ZEVs in the market. Financial incentives may be evaluated to support businesses in reducing the extra costs associated with electric trucks and charging solutions.

The Québec National Assembly is expected to study Bill 81 in early 2025. The mandate would come into force once the first regulation made under the proposed amendments comes into force.

Conclusion

If adopted, Québec's Heavy Motor ZEV Sales Mandate will be the first of its kind in Canada, setting a precedent for other provinces and the federal government. Similar standards exist in California and other US states, highlighting a growing trend towards zero-emission transportation regulation.

