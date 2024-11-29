A Troubling Increase In Pedestrian Accidents With School Buses

The yellow school bus is a symbol of safety, carrying our children to and from school each day. Yet, tragic incidents involving pedestrians struck by school buses remind us that even these safety vehicles can become dangerous. These accidents, though infrequent, often involve preventable factors and serve as a reminder of the responsibility born by school bus drivers. By focusing on awareness, training, and safety protocols, bus drivers can help prevent such accidents.

On June 19, 2024, a six-year-old boy died after being struck by a school bus in Vaughan, Ontario, (Article of June 19, 2024 Collision). On October 9, 2024, Rachel Turner, a 22-year-old woman, was hit by a school bus while in a crosswalk in Toronto and died four days later (Article of October 9, 2024 Collision). On November 5, 2024, an 84-year-old woman was struck by a school bus in Richmond Hill and passed away (Article of November 5, 2024).

In recent months, Ontario has seen a troubling rise in school bus and pedestrian accidents. These incidents above have sparked concern among parents, educators, and policymakers alike.

Understanding the Risks

School buses operate in environments full of activity: children running across roads, parents navigating busy school zones, and other drivers moving unpredictably. Amid this controlled chaos, even minor lapses in judgment or attention can lead to dire consequences.

Pedestrian accidents often occur during moments of transition—loading and unloading passengers or navigating through school zones and neighborhoods. In these critical moments, a school bus driver's actions can have catastrophic impacts.

Several factors contribute to these incidents, including distractions, fatigue, and failure to observe proper safety measures. For instance, a bus driver - like any driver - can suffer fatigue from long driving hours, which can dull reaction times and make it harder to respond to unexpected situations. These risks underscore the need for vigilance and adherence to safety practices.

Building a Culture of Safety

For school bus drivers, safety begins with an understanding of the unique challenges their role entails. Unlike other professional drivers, their passengers are large groups of children who are not restrained by seatbelts. Although their focus must remain on the safety of the children on the bus, school bus drivers must also obey the rules of the road and remain vigilant of other drivers and pedestrians. These multifaceted responsibilities require heightened awareness and a commitment to meticulous driving habits.

One critical aspect of safe driving for school bus drivers is ensuring that all safety equipment, such as stop arms, mirrors, and lights, functions correctly before starting a route. These tools are designed to protect both passengers and pedestrians by signaling other drivers and providing clear visibility of the surroundings.

Drivers must also cultivate situational awareness at all times. This means scanning for pedestrians, especially small children, who may not be easily visible. Children can act unpredictably, running into the street without warning, which makes it crucial to anticipate and prepare for sudden movements. These sentiments are recognized by the Ontario Court of Appeal in the case of Nespolon v Alford (1998 CanLII 7127 (ON CA)), in which the Court noted: "...in the case of a young person, society takes a more lenient and subjective approach, by taking into account that person's age, intelligence and experience. Young people are not judged by the same standards as adults."

Speed control is another vital consideration. Driving at appropriate speeds—especially in school zones, residential areas, and near bus stops—allows drivers more time to react to pedestrians. Excessive speed reduces a driver's ability to stop quickly and increases the severity of any potential collision.

Communication and Training

Ongoing training programs for school bus drivers are essential to reinforce safe practices. These programs can address common risk factors, such as distracted driving and fatigue, while also providing strategies for managing student behavior without losing focus on the road. Additionally, regular reminders about the importance of safety protocols, such as checking mirrors and ensuring the stop arm is deployed before children cross, can reinforce good habits.

Communication plays a significant role in preventing accidents. Drivers should establish a clear understanding with students about boarding and exiting the bus safely. Teaching children to wait until the driver signals before crossing the road can reduce the risk of misunderstandings or premature crossings. Similarly, maintaining a collaborative relationship with school administrators and parents can help address any safety concerns and ensure everyone is on the same page.

Technology as a Safety Ally

Incorporating technology can further enhance pedestrian safety. Many modern school buses are equipped with advanced safety features such as external cameras, proximity sensors, and automatic braking systems. These tools act as an additional set of eyes for drivers, helping them detect pedestrians in blind spots or in close proximity to the vehicle. While technology cannot replace the vigilance of a well-trained driver, it can serve as a critical safety net.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.