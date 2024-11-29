Fatal Pedestrian Collision Closed Highway 17 West Of Bruce Mines

A fatal pedestrian collision closed Highway 17 in both directions east of the Sault overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

The highway was reported closed between Desbarats and Bruce Mines, according to Ontario's 511 travel information service.

The closure extended from Deplonty Road-Johnson Township to Highway 638-Williams Street in Bruce Mines.

OPP Communications for the northeast region said a detour has been established on Highway 638.

All lanes of Highway 17 were closed.

The incident started at about 9:40 p.m. Friday night. The lanes remained closed as of the last update at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, which remained unchanged as of 10:25 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1112.

