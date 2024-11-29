ARTICLE
29 November 2024

Fatal Pedestrian Collision Closed Highway 17 West Of Bruce Mines

Boland Romaine LLP

Contributor

Boland Romaine LLP logo
Boland Romaine Personal Injury Lawyers is one of Ontario’s most respected injury firms with over 40 years of trial experience. Voted as one of the top 10 personal injury firms by Canadian Lawyer Magazine, Boland Romaine’s lawyers have represented the province’s most vulnerable injured victims in court and won.
Explore Firm Details
A fatal pedestrian collision closed Highway 17 in both directions east of the Sault overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
Canada Transport
Photo of Michael Connolly
Authors

A fatal pedestrian collision closed Highway 17 in both directions east of the Sault overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

The highway was reported closed between Desbarats and Bruce Mines, according to Ontario's 511 travel information service.

The closure extended from Deplonty Road-Johnson Township to Highway 638-Williams Street in Bruce Mines.

OPP Communications for the northeast region said a detour has been established on Highway 638.

All lanes of Highway 17 were closed.

The incident started at about 9:40 p.m. Friday night. The lanes remained closed as of the last update at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, which remained unchanged as of 10:25 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1112.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Find out more and explore further thought leadership around Transport
Authors
Photo of Michael Connolly
Michael Connolly
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More