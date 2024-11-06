One Fatality After Detached Wheel Hits SUV On Hwy 401 In Cambridge

A deadly collision involving three vehicles on Highway 401 in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon was caused by a detached wheel that killed one of the drivers.

They say a van was travelling westbound and its wheel had come off and struck the SUV travelling eastbound. The detached object then came into contact with the transport truck.

The 39-year-old driver of the SUV passed away at the scene.

All eastbound lanes were closed for several hours at Townline Road.

Officials say the investigation is active and are asking anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam recordings to call the OPP Cambridge Detachment.

