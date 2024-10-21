ARTICLE
21 October 2024

Driver In Critical Condition Following Head-On Crash In Palmyra

Boland Romaine LLP

Contributor

Canada Transport
Police have provided additional details about the head-on collision over the weekend in Palmyra, Wayne County.

Preliminary findings indicate that a 24-year-old driver crossed over into the oncoming lane on Whitbeck Road, resulting in a head-on collision with another vehicle at around 6:30 Saturday night.

The 24-year-old was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight and remains in critical condition. The other driver was treated at the scene and released.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Wayne County Ambulance, East Palmyra Fire Department, Palmyra Fire Department, Newark Fire Department, and Mercy Flight crew.

