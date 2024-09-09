Logistically Speaking - Hot Sheet Week 36

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Job Openings Decline to Lowest Level Since 2021

In July, U.S. job openings dropped to 7.67 million, the lowest level since early 2021, as layoffs increased, indicating a weakening labor market. The decline, reported in the Bureau of Labor Statistics' JOLTS survey, fell short of economists' expectations and aligns with other indicators of slowing demand for workers. This softening has sparked concerns among Federal Reserve officials, who are wary of further cooling in the labor market and are expected to consider rate cuts at their upcoming meeting. Treasury yields have also dropped as traders anticipate more aggressive monetary easing.

The labor market's weakening trend is further evidenced by rising layoffs, particularly in the leisure and hospitality sectors, and a decline in the number of job openings in healthcare, state and local government, as well as trade and transportation. The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed workers, a key metric for the Fed, has fallen to its lowest level in three years, while the quits rate, which reflects workers' confidence in finding new jobs, remains near its lowest point since 2020. Despite this, some economists have raised concerns about the reliability of the JOLTS data due to the survey's low response rate. (Source: https://www.bloomberg.com)

Teamsters Union Challenges Order to End Canada Rail Strike

The Teamsters union is contesting the order that mandated 10,000 Canada rail workers to return to work, effectively ending a rail shutdown that threatened Canada's economy. The union filed four separate appeals with Canada's Federal Court of Appeal, arguing that the federal Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon's directive to end the strike and impose binding arbitration violated workers' rights to collective bargaining. Teamsters Canada Rail Conference President Paul Boucher emphasized that collective bargaining is a constitutional right, essential for unions to negotiate better wages and working conditions.

Despite the court challenge, the efforts by Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City to resume full freight operations are expected to continue, though tensions remain high in the ongoing labor dispute. The Canada Industrial Relations Board, in an August 24 ruling, stated that it had no choice but to enforce MacKinnon's order, which came after the rail companies locked out employees and began a rolling shutdown. Business leaders had pressured the Canadian government to intervene, warning that a prolonged rail stoppage could severely impact the North American economy. While the union seeks to renew collective agreements for thousands of employees, the rail companies are working to recover from the disruption caused by the shutdown. (Source: https://www.wsj.com)

East Coast Ports Face Potential Strike as Longshoremen Union Gathers

The International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) is convening crucial meetings this week to deliberate on a proposed contract and the potential for a strike at U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports beginning October 1. The union's contract with the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents port owners, is set to expire on September 30, and negotiations have hit a stalemate, particularly over the issue of port automation. ILA President Harold Daggett has issued strong warnings, stating that the union will shut down port operations if their demands are not met. With union members making between $150,000 and $250,000 annually, depending on factors such as seniority, skill rate, and bonuses tied to tonnage processed, the ILA is fighting to protect these earnings and secure a significant increase in compensation, aiming for more than the 32% raise secured by their West Coast counterparts.

If the ILA proceeds with a strike, the impact on the U.S. economy could be severe. The East Coast and Gulf Coast ports handle 43% of all U.S. imports, processing an estimated 74,000 shipping containers per day, valued at approximately $3.7 billion. A one-day strike could result in a five-day backlog, with a week-long strike potentially causing delays and slowdowns lasting until mid-November. This disruption would not only cripple trade on the East Coast but also exacerbate congestion at West Coast ports, where import traffic has already surged in anticipation of the strike. The financial stakes are high, and the ripple effects could be felt across global supply chains, particularly in industries reliant on just-in-time inventory models. As tensions rise, the ILA is also looking beyond this immediate contract battle, with plans to form a global alliance to resist further port automation, which they see as a threat to their livelihoods. (Source: https://www.cnbc.com)

Ocean Rates Signal Early End to Peak Season

The early peak season for Asia-Europe ocean trade, which started in April, is now winding down as European import demand slows and spot rates drop significantly from their July highs. Rates from Asia to North Europe have decreased by $2,700 per FEU since early July, now at $5,800 per FEU—still four times higher than last year. Similarly, Asia-Mediterranean rates have fallen from $8,400 per FEU at the end of June to $5,800 per FEU this week. Despite carriers having added extra capacity to handle high demand and manage port congestion, the recent drop in demand has begun to create excess capacity in the market.

Industry experts, including Markus Panhauser from DHL Global Forwarding, attribute the early peak season to shippers advancing orders due to longer transit times around the Cape of Good Hope. However, bookings for September have decreased by 10%, indicating a slowdown. While carriers like Hapag-Lloyd report full sailings, they are now cutting back capacity in response to weakening demand ahead of China's Golden Week in October. European retailers are finding some relief as the market eases, with falling rates and ample stock already in warehouses. Despite this, analysts expect ships to remain full with historically high rates for the rest of the year. In an effort to avoid another rate crash, ocean carriers have preemptively canceled several export sailings from Asia to Europe and the US. With September's blanked sailings at 10% for major routes, including the transpacific and Asia-Europe, carriers are working to stabilize rates and prevent a repeat of past rate wars. Although spot rates continue to decline, they remain significantly higher year-over-year, with only marginal decreases in transpacific rates and stable transatlantic rates. Carriers are adjusting capacity to balance the anticipated drop in demand and potential disruptions, such as a looming US east coast dock strike. (Source: https://www.joc.com)

Rising Costs in Truckload and LTL Transportation

US shippers are experiencing increased costs for both truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation, though truckload rates are still trailing behind last year's figures. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the producer price index (PPI) for long-distance truckload services rose by 0.5% from June to July, while the LTL PPI increased by 2.2% over the same period. Year-over-year, the LTL PPI is up 7.1%, reflecting continued pressure on LTL rates. In contrast, the truckload PPI is down 1.9% compared to last year, indicating that truckload prices are gradually recovering from a lower pricing bottom established over a year ago.

The Cass Freight Index shows a 3% increase in US shipment volumes from June to July, suggesting a modest uptick in truckload pricing, though rates remain lower than last year. The Cass Truckload Linehaul Index dropped 1% from June to July and was down 3.2% year over year. Despite a slight increase in shipments and tighter capacity among large carriers, truckload rates have shown extended stagnation. AFS Logistics forecasts a minor decline in truckload rates per mile, while LTL rates remain high due to tighter capacity following the bankruptcy of major LTL operator Yellow. (Source: https://www.joc.com)

