The Toronto vacant home tax (VHT) is a 3 percent annual municipal tax applied to residential properties in Toronto that are vacant for more than six months in a calendar year.

Rotfleisch Samulovitch PC is one of Canada's premier boutique tax law firms. Its website, taxpage.com, has a large database of original Canadian tax articles. Founding tax lawyer David J Rotfleisch, JD, CA, CPA, frequently appears in print, radio and television. Their tax lawyers deal with CRA auditors and collectors on a daily basis and carry out tax planning as well.

Article Insights

David Rotfleisch’s articles from Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in Canada

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Aerospace & Defence industries

Quick Answer: What Is the Toronto Vacant Home Tax?

The Toronto vacant home tax (VHT) is a 3 percent annual municipal tax applied to residential properties in Toronto that are vacant for more than six months in a calendar year. The rate was 1 percent when the program launched in 2022 and was increased to 3 percent effective the 2024 taxation year.

Every property owner must file a declaration confirming occupancy status by April 30 each year, regardless of whether the property is occupied or exempt. Failure to file results in the property being automatically deemed vacant and taxed accordingly — even where the property was in fact occupied throughout the year.

Toronto Vacant Home Tax Rules Every Property Owner Must Understand in 2026

The Toronto vacant home tax has evolved into one of the most consequential municipal tax regimes affecting real estate owners in Toronto. What began as a policy tool aimed at increasing housing supply has developed into a structured compliance and enforcement system demanding careful and deliberate management.

The financial exposure is significant. The 3 percent rate applies to the Current Value Assessment (CVA) assigned to the property by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) — which may be lower than market value but remains a highly consequential base. On a property assessed at $1,500,000, the annual VHT exposure is $45,000. A single declaration failure can produce that liability instantly.

More importantly, the regime must be understood as enforcement-driven. It is no longer sufficient to rely on general assumptions about occupancy or entitlement to exemptions. Each declaration must be defensible if reviewed.

“Toronto’s vacant home tax has evolved into a structured enforcement regime. Property owners are no longer assessed based on assumptions, but on whether their factual position can withstand scrutiny under audit. The increase to 3 percent has fundamentally changed the calculus — a missed declaration on a $1.5 million property is now a $45,000 problem, and the City’s cross-referencing capabilities mean that unsupported exemption claims are increasingly identified and challenged.”

— David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation, Law Society of Ontario | Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

What Is the Toronto Vacant Home Tax and How It Applies in 2026

The VHT applies to residential properties not occupied for more than six months (more than 184 days) within a calendar year. Occupancy may be established through principal residence use, tenancy (in periods of at least 30 consecutive days), or other qualifying forms of occupation recognized under the by-law.

Every property owner must file an annual declaration. The portal opens in November of each year. The deadline to file is April 30 of the following year — confirmed by the City of Toronto’s official November 2025 news release governing the 2025 occupancy year declarations. False declarations carry an additional penalty of up to $10,000, independent of the tax itself.

The tax is calculated on the CVA assigned by MPAC, not market value. Financial exposure at the 3 percent rate:

CVA of $800,000 — VHT of $24,000

CVA of $1,000,000 — VHT of $30,000

CVA of $1,500,000 — VHT of $45,000

CVA of $2,000,000 — VHT of $60,000

Figure 1: Toronto Vacant Home Tax Annual Compliance Cycle. Declaration portal opens November; April 30 deadline confirmed by City of Toronto.

Key Deadlines: The Toronto Vacant Home Tax Annual Compliance Calendar

Period Stage Key Risk / Action Required November Declaration portal opens for prior calendar year Begin assembling occupancy records immediately November–April 30 Primary declaration window File online, by phone (311), or in person at Tax & Utility Counter April 30 HARD DEADLINE — declaration due Miss this = property automatically deemed vacant; tax assessed Post-April 30 Late declarations / corrections Still possible but attract scrutiny; deemed-vacant assessment may already be issued April–August City verification & cross-referencing Utility data, CRA address records, building permit files compared to declarations Mid-year onwards Audit notices issued City contacts selected owners requesting documentation within 60 days Upon assessment 90-day complaint window opens Notice of Complaint must be filed within 90 days of assessment date Post-complaint 90-day appeal to Appellate Authority If complaint denied, appeal within 90 days of complaint decision

Toronto Vacant Home Tax Exemptions: Complete List and Evidence Requirements

The VHT by-law recognizes specific categories of exempt properties. Exemptions are never granted automatically — the owner must claim the exemption on the declaration and must be prepared to substantiate it with documentation if the City requests verification. The City has stated its property audits declarations and requires records to be retained for three years.

“In vacant home tax disputes, the issue is rarely whether an exemption exists in theory. The issue is whether the position can be supported consistently from the outset through to review. Owners who claim exemptions without assembling the required documentation before the April 30 deadline create significant risk — the City will request that documentation within a 60-day window during audit, and gaps at that stage are very difficult to cure.”

— David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation, Law Society of Ontario | Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

Exemption Qualifying Conditions Evidence Required Principal Residence Owner occupies as primary home for more than 6 months of the year. Snowbirds spending significant time outside Canada can still qualify provided Toronto property is principal residence. Driver’s licence, utility bills, CRA correspondence, insurance documents at property address Residential Tenant or Eligible Occupant Property occupied by a residential tenant or eligible person (friend or family member occupying as their own principal residence) under a written agreement for minimum 30 consecutive days per period, totalling at least 6 months in the year Signed lease or written occupancy agreement, rent receipts, tenant address records confirming the property as their principal residence Business Tenant Occupancy Property assessed in the Residential Property Tax Class by MPAC that is occupied by a tenant and operated as a business. City Council amended the by-law in October 2023 (By-law 979-2023) specifically to expand the definition of “Tenant” to include business tenants in this situation. The written agreement and aggregate 6-month occupancy requirements apply. The occupying business need not use the property as a principal residence. Written business tenancy or corporate lease agreement (signed, dated, specifying term of at least 30 days); evidence of actual occupancy by the employee or designated occupant (e.g., access records, utility use); employer/corporate confirmation letter identifying the occupying individual and period of occupation Death of an Owner Property exempt for up to three consecutive taxation years: year of death plus two following years pending estate resolution Death certificate, probate grant, estate records Long-Term Care / Hospitalization Owner in hospital, long-term care, or supportive housing for at least 6 months; exempt for up to two consecutive taxation years Signed letter from care facility on letterhead, proof of prior principal residence at subject property Major Renovations Occupation prevented for at least 6 months by active construction affecting safety or habitability. All required permits must be issued. Work must be actively carried out without unnecessary delay. Cosmetic work does not qualify. Active building permit number on file with City; work orders; contractor invoices; inspection records. A quote or invoice alone is insufficient. Transfer of Legal Title 100% transfer of legal ownership during the declaration year. Name additions, removals, or partial transfers do not qualify. Land Transfer Deed and transfer registration. Note: VHT forms a lien — purchaser may inherit unpaid liability if not confirmed before closing. Full-Time Employment Toronto property required for owner’s full-time employment; owner’s principal residence is outside the Greater Toronto Area; occupies Toronto property for at least 6 months Employment letter or contract confirming physical presence in Toronto required; proof of GTA-external principal residence Court Order Court order in force prohibits occupancy for at least 6 months of the taxation year Certified copy of court order Developer / New Construction Inventory Newly constructed residential unit not yet occupied; actively offered for sale to the public. Available for up to two consecutive years. Active sales listing; proof registered owner is the developer Medical Treatment Property required for medical reasons by owner, spouse, or dependent; principal residence is outside the Greater Toronto Area City-issued medical treatment certificate form; proof of GTA-external principal residence



The renovation exemption merits special emphasis: a building permit is a prerequisite, not optional. Property owners who undertake qualifying renovation work without obtaining the necessary permits cannot establish this exemption regardless of how extensive or genuinely necessary the work was. Where retroactive permits are theoretically available, they cannot be relied upon as a primary compliance strategy.

The VHT lien is equally important for real estate practitioners and purchasers: the VHT attaches to the property itself, not to the individual owner. A purchaser who does not confirm the VHT status of a Toronto residential property before closing may inherit the vendor’s unpaid tax liability. VHT status confirmation must be a standard due diligence item on every Toronto residential transaction.

Key Compliance Risks, Tax Audits, and Vacant Home Tax Disputes

Failure to File Results in Automatic Deemed-Vacant Classification

Failure to submit the declaration by April 30 does not create a risk of a deemed-vacant classification — it creates the deemed-vacant classification automatically. The burden then shifts entirely to the owner to challenge the determination through the formal complaint process within 90 days of the assessment notice. Filing on time is the only effective prophylactic.

What the City Cross-References During Audit Selection

The City’s verification process is data-driven. Declarations are cross-referenced against:

Hydro One and Toronto Hydro consumption records — low or zero consumption contradicts an occupancy claim

— low or zero consumption contradicts an occupancy claim CRA address records — whether income tax returns reflect the property as a principal or mailing address

— whether income tax returns reflect the property as a principal or mailing address Building permit databases — confirming or contradicting claimed renovation exemptions

— confirming or contradicting claimed renovation exemptions Prior-year declaration history — patterns of inconsistency are a reliable audit trigger

— patterns of inconsistency are a reliable audit trigger Property assessed value — higher-value properties attract proportionally more scrutiny

A declaration that is internally consistent but conflicts with any of these external data sources is likely to generate an audit notice. Consistency across all available records — not just the declaration itself — is the operative standard.

False Declarations Carry Independent Penalties

Providing inaccurate occupancy information, or failing to provide information when requested during a tax audit, may result in a fine of up to $10,000 in addition to the full VHT assessment. This penalty applies independently of the tax and is not waived by a subsequent successful appeal of the underlying assessment.

Prior Years May Be Reassessed

The City may audit VHT declarations for any of the three preceding years. Where earlier filings cannot be substantiated, additional assessments may be issued, compounding financial exposure significantly across multiple taxation years.

Scenario Analysis: How Vacant Home Tax Issues Arise in Practice

Scenario 1 — Missed Declaration

A property owner fails to file by the April 30 deadline. The property is automatically deemed vacant. Even if fully occupied throughout the year, the owner must challenge the assessment through the formal complaint process within 90 days, assembling substantial documentation under deadline pressure.

Scenario 2 — Renovation Exemption Denied

A property undergoes significant renovations. The owner claims the renovation exemption but did not obtain a building permit. The City denies the exemption — no permit number is on file. Contractor invoices are noted but are insufficient. The full VHT is assessed.

Scenario 3 — Partial Occupancy Shortfall

A secondary property is used intermittently. Total occupancy falls just under six months. Without precise occupancy records, the threshold cannot be established and the property is assessed as vacant.

Scenario 4 — Tenant Vacancy Mid-Year

A tenant vacates in June; the unit remains empty for the rest of the year. Total qualifying occupancy is under six months. The landlord did not track the shortfall and discovers the problem only upon receiving the assessment.

Scenario 5 — Purchaser Inherits Vendor’s VHT Lien

A purchaser of a Toronto condominium does not conduct VHT status due diligence before closing. The vendor had failed to file declarations for two prior years. The VHT lien, totalling over $50,000 across two years on the assessed value, attaches to the property and the purchaser becomes responsible for it after closing.

Scenario 6 — Corporate Ownership Overlooked

A residential property is held in a corporation. The owner assumes corporate-held properties are excluded from the VHT. They are not. The corporation is assessed for three years of unfiled declarations simultaneously, and a separate Underused Housing Tax obligation under the federal regime is also identified.

Financial Implications and Strategic Considerations

The financial consequences of the VHT extend beyond a single taxation year. An adverse assessment may result in immediate liability, prompt review of prior years, and increased enforcement attention going forward. The compounding effect of a multi-year review can transform a single compliance oversight into a material financial crisis.

“The real risk under the Toronto vacant home tax is not simply the liability itself — it is the ease with which an administrative oversight can escalate into a compounding, multi-year assessment. At 3 percent per year on a high-value property, even a two-year exposure can reach six figures. Early legal involvement before the complaint deadline closes is the most cost-effective intervention available.”

— David Rotfleisch, Certified Specialist in Taxation, Law Society of Ontario | Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.

How to Challenge a Toronto Vacant Home Tax Assessment: Step-by-Step

Where a Notice of Assessment has been issued, the following formal process applies. Strict timelines govern each stage.

Step Stage Critical Detail 1 Receive Notice of Assessment Note the assessment date immediately. The 90-day complaint deadline runs from this date, not from when you first review the notice. 2 File Notice of Complaint — within 90 days File through the City’s online portal at toronto.ca/vacanthometax. Missing this deadline is typically fatal to the challenge. File promptly even before all evidence is assembled — the record can be supplemented. 3 Respond to City Documentation Request — within 60 days Following complaint filing, the City may request supporting documentation by mail. The owner has 60 days from the date of that letter to provide materials through the secure portal. This deadline is also strict. 4 Await Complaint Decision The City reviews the complaint and issues a decision confirming, reducing, or cancelling the assessment. 5 Appeal to the Appellate Authority — within 90 days of complaint decision If the complaint decision is adverse, a formal appeal may be filed to the City’s Appellate Authority within 90 days of the complaint decision. The Appellate Authority reviews the submission within 90 days and issues a decision within 30 days of completing its review. 6 Court Recourse (if required) The Appellate Authority’s decision does not foreclose further recourse. Property owners who believe the appeal decision is wrong in law or fact may challenge it before the courts. Given the amounts at stake, judicial review is worth considering in appropriate cases. 7 Engage a Tax Lawyer For assessments involving significant sums, multi-year exposure, corporate or trust structures, or complex exemption questions, legal representation from Step 2 onward is strongly advisable.



The 90-day complaint window is the single most critical procedural deadline in the VHT dispute process. Property owners who delay acting — intending to gather more documentation first — frequently allow the window to close. Filing the complaint promptly, even before the full evidentiary record is assembled, preserves all rights and can be supplemented thereafter.

Toronto Vacant Home Tax vs. Federal Underused Housing Tax: Key Differences

The Toronto vacant home tax is a municipal regime administered by the City of Toronto. The Underused Housing Tax (UHT) is a separate federal measure administered by the Canada Revenue Agency under distinct legislation. Each operates independently. Both can apply simultaneously to the same Toronto property.

For a non-Canadian owner of a Toronto property deemed vacant under both regimes, the combined exposure is 4 percent of assessed value annually — 3 percent VHT plus 1 percent UHT — before penalties. On a property assessed at $1,000,000, that is $40,000 per year. Canadian citizens and permanent residents who own property directly in their own name are generally not required to file a UHT return, but properties held through corporations, partnerships, or trusts require separate UHT analysis regardless of the owner’s citizenship status.

Figure 2: Toronto VHT vs. Federal UHT — Key Differences at a Glance. Both regimes can apply simultaneously to the same Toronto property.

VHT and Toronto Real Estate Transactions: A Conveyancing Alert

The VHT has material implications for every Toronto residential real estate transaction. The tax forms a lien on the property itself — meaning it attaches to the land, not to the individual owner. A purchaser who closes on a Toronto residential property without confirming VHT status may inherit the vendor’s unpaid tax liability.

Standard due diligence on every Toronto residential transaction should include: confirming that all VHT declarations have been filed for the three prior years; obtaining copies of filed declarations; and addressing any outstanding assessments or open complaints as conditions of closing. Vendors should be required to provide a statutory declaration of VHT compliance. Purchasers acquiring by way of power of sale take the property subject to all existing VHT liabilities — a point deserving careful attention on every power of sale transaction.

Estate trustees and executors managing the estates of deceased Toronto property owners must ensure VHT declarations are filed for each year of administration within the three-year death exemption window. Failure to file during the exemption period does not extend the exemption — the property will be assessed as vacant once the exemption window closes if declarations have not been maintained.

How to Protect Yourself from Toronto Vacant Home Tax Exposure

File the annual declaration by April 30 — without exception, regardless of occupancy status

Save the online confirmation number from every declaration as permanent proof of compliance

Maintain continuous occupancy records throughout the year — do not reconstruct at filing time

Obtain building permits before commencing renovation work — permits are a prerequisite for the exemption, not optional

Monitor total occupancy days precisely for properties with irregular or intermittent use

Review exemption eligibility proactively each year before the portal opens in November

Retain all occupancy documentation for a minimum of three years following the relevant declaration year

Conduct VHT due diligence on every Toronto residential acquisition before closing

For corporate or trust-held properties, assess both VHT and UHT obligations before each filing season

Pro Tax Tip — What Triggers a VHT Audit and How to Defend Against One

Property owners who claim exemptions must be aware that the City cross-references multiple independent data sources: Hydro One and Toronto Hydro consumption records, CRA address data from income tax returns, building permit databases, and prior-year declaration histories. The most vulnerable claims are renovation exemptions without an active permit on file, and occupancy claims contradicted by utility consumption patterns. The most effective audit defence is assembling corroborating evidence from all of these sources proactively — not reactively after an audit notice arrives. Where a 60-day response window is triggered, that deadline is strict and the City will not routinely extend it. Legal advice before the window closes, not after, is the correct sequence.

When to Engage an Experienced Canadian Tax Litigation Lawyer

Legal support should be considered where:

A VHT Notice of Assessment has been issued — particularly where the 90-day complaint window is approaching or has recently opened

The City has issued a documentation request following an audit notice — the 60-day response window is strict

Exemption eligibility is complex, involves multiple categories, or rests on incomplete records

The property is held through a corporate or trust structure

Prior-year assessments are under review, creating multi-year cumulative exposure

Both VHT and UHT obligations arise from the same property

A Toronto residential transaction raises VHT lien concerns that must be resolved before closing

Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C. acts for property owners across all stages of the VHT complaint and appeal process.

Related Resources:

Frequently Asked Questions: Toronto Vacant Home Tax 2026

What is the April 30 declaration deadline, and what happens if I miss it?

The City of Toronto requires every residential property owner to file a VHT declaration by April 30 each year covering the prior calendar year’s occupancy. The declaration portal opens in November. Missing the April 30 deadline results in the property being automatically deemed vacant — there is no grace period, and no further notice is issued before the deemed-vacant classification is applied. The owner must then file a Notice of Complaint within 90 days of the resulting assessment to challenge it.

Can I claim the renovation exemption if I did not obtain a building permit?

No. The City requires an active building permit number on file to substantiate a renovation exemption. Contractor invoices, photographs of construction work, and cost estimates are not sufficient. Property owners who undertake genuinely qualifying renovation work without the necessary permits cannot establish this exemption and will be assessed for the full VHT. Retroactive permit applications may be possible in some circumstances but cannot be relied upon as a primary strategy.

What is the 90-day complaint deadline and what happens if I miss it?

A Notice of Complaint must be filed within 90 days of the date on the VHT Notice of Assessment. This deadline is strict. Property owners who allow it to pass without filing a complaint effectively waive the right to formally dispute the assessment through the City’s internal process. If you have received a Notice of Assessment, treating the 90-day complaint deadline as the most urgent procedural obligation in the entire matter is the correct approach — file the complaint promptly, even if the evidentiary record is not yet complete.

What is the Appellate Authority and how do I access it?

If a Notice of Complaint is denied and the owner remains unsatisfied, a formal appeal may be filed to the City’s Appellate Authority within 90 days of the complaint decision. The Appellate Authority reviews the submission within 90 days and issues a written decision within 30 days of completing its review. Its decision is the final stage of the City’s internal appeal process. Property owners who believe the Appellate Authority’s decision is wrong in law or fact may seek further recourse through the courts — judicial review or other court-based remedies remain available where the amounts at stake justify them.

Does the VHT form a lien on the property?

Yes. The VHT attaches to the property itself, not to the individual owner. A purchaser of a Toronto residential property who does not confirm VHT status before closing may become responsible for the prior owner’s unpaid tax. This makes VHT due diligence a mandatory step on every Toronto residential transaction. Solicitors acting on either side of a Toronto residential deal should be addressing VHT status on every file.

What is the false declaration penalty?

Providing inaccurate occupancy information on a VHT declaration, or failing to produce records when requested during a tax audit, may result in a fine of up to $10,000 in addition to the full VHT assessed on the property. This penalty applies independently and is not automatically waived by a successful appeal of the underlying assessment.

Does the death exemption cover multiple years?

Yes. Where a property was vacant due to the death of a registered owner, the exemption may be claimed for up to three consecutive taxation years: the year of death and the two following years. A death certificate is required, along with probate documentation. Estate trustees must ensure VHT declarations are filed for each year within this window — the exemption does not automatically extend beyond three years and declarations must be maintained throughout the estate administration period.

What records should I keep and for how long?

All occupancy documentation — leases, utility bills, building permits, contractor records, insurance correspondence, CRA correspondence, care facility letters, and any other evidence supporting the declared status — should be retained for a minimum of three years following the relevant declaration year. The declaration confirmation number should be retained permanently. The City may audit declarations made for any of the three preceding years.

Can corporations or trusts be subject to the Toronto vacant home tax?

Yes. Ownership structure does not exclude a property from the VHT. Corporations, trusts, and other entities must comply with the same declaration requirements and are subject to the tax where occupancy criteria are not met. Such entities may also face Underused Housing Tax obligations under the federal regime independently. A tax lawyer experienced in both regimes should assess the full compliance position for corporately or trust-held residential properties before each filing season.

Does the vacant home tax apply if the property is my principal residence?

A property that qualifies as a principal residence is not subject to the tax. However, the obligation to file an annual declaration by April 30 remains — failure to file still results in a deemed-vacant classification, regardless of actual use. Snowbirds and part-year residents who spend significant time outside Canada can still maintain principal residence status provided the Toronto property remains their primary home, but should confirm that total Toronto occupancy exceeds six months and retain documentation supporting that position.

What happens if a tenant leaves a property mid-year?

If a tenant vacates and the property remains unoccupied for a period such that total qualifying occupancy falls below six months, the property may fail to meet the threshold. Property owners should monitor occupancy continuously and take steps to re-establish qualifying use promptly. Landlords with turnover periods between tenants should track gap periods precisely against the six-month threshold.

Is there a new construction or developer exemption?

Yes. A developer who holds newly constructed residential units that have not yet been occupied and are being actively offered for sale to the public may claim an exemption for up to two consecutive taxation years. An active sales listing and proof that the registered owner is the developer are required. This exemption is particularly relevant for condominium developers holding unsold inventory.

Can a declaration be corrected or amended after filing?

Amendments may be possible within certain administrative parameters, but changes that materially affect the reported status — particularly changes filed after deadlines — attract additional scrutiny and may increase the likelihood of audit review. Where a correction is necessary, legal advice before filing the amendment is advisable.

What type of evidence is required to prove that a property was occupied?

Evidence should demonstrate consistent and credible occupancy over time and should align with the data sources the City uses for cross-referencing. Utility bills showing regular consumption, government-issued ID at the property address, signed tenancy documentation, CRA correspondence mailed to the address, and vehicle registration at the address collectively form a strong evidentiary record. The key requirement is that the evidence supports a coherent and continuous narrative of occupancy meeting the six-month threshold.

Are vacant home tax audits becoming more common?

Yes. The City confirmed that as of 2026, it has authority to audit declarations made for 2023 and 2024, and the enforcement program has expanded its data-cross-referencing capabilities. Properties are selected for review based on value, inconsistencies between declarations and cross-referenced data, and prior-year patterns. High-value properties and those claiming renovation exemptions without permits on file are at elevated risk.

What happens after I receive a vacant home tax assessment?

Upon receiving a Notice of Assessment, note the assessment date immediately and calculate the 90-day complaint deadline. File the Notice of Complaint through the City’s online portal at toronto.ca/vacanthometax promptly — do not wait until the deadline approaches. Assemble all supporting documentation. If the City subsequently issues a documentation request, respond within the 60-day window. Where the amount is significant or the legal issues are complex, engage a tax lawyer before submitting the complaint.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.