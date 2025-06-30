Recruitment Of Personnel And Protection Of Privacy: BLG's Translation Of Recent Guidance From The Commission d'accès à l'information

The Commission d'accès à l'information (CAI) will not be publishing an English version of guidance that it provided in spring 2025 regarding legal provisions on the recruitment of personnel and protection of privacy.

Considering the interest of organizations and individuals throughout Canada for Québec's privacy legislation, BLG has made available this unofficial translation to facilitate understanding of these provisions. Readers should refer to this translation with care and review the original French version published by the CAI. In the event of a discrepancy between the original French version and this unofficial translation to English, the French version shall take precedence.

