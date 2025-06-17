Québec's New Intimate Images Act Comes Into Force

On June 4, the Act to counter non-consensual sharing of intimate images and to improve protection and support in civil matters for persons who are victims of violence came into force. This law allows people whose intimate images are posted online without their consent to take civil action and initiate expedited proceedings to have the content removed from the Internet.

To accompany the entry into force of this new law, the Québec Ministry of Justice has launched a page on its website that provides information and support resources for victims of non-consensual sharing of intimate images. This site clearly explains what an intimate image is according to the law, who can make a request, and how to proceed to obtain an emergency court order. The site also provides a link to the application form which can be completed at any time.

For more information about this new law, the implications for "technology intermediaries," and a comparison with a similar law in British Columbia, please see our first article on this subject. For an even more in-depth analysis, we invite you to consult the brief we submitted to Québec's National Assembly for consideration in connection with the bill that gave rise to the Act to counter non-consensual sharing of intimate images and to improve protection and support in civil matters for persons who are victims of violence.

