Navigating The Aftermath Of A Data Breach: Brent Arnold Offers Tips For Consumers On CBC

In an era where data breaches are becoming increasingly frequent, Ticketmaster is the latest company to fall victim. An unauthorized third party accessed a cloud database, compromising personal information such as names, emails, phone numbers, and payment card details.

Brent Arnold, a commercial litigator and data breach counsel in Gowling WLG's Toronto office, recently spoke with CBC about the implications of this breach, providing advice for customers whose personal information may have been compromised.

"You should do what they tell you to do, because usually they give you some advice that's intended to empower you to look after yourself and protect yourself," he said.

Arnold is also urging consumers to protect themselves by avoiding password reuse and enabling multi-factor authentication on home computers and mobile devices.

"Too many people don't do that, because they think, oh, I'm not a target. You may not be, but as we saw here, businesses that you do business with are targets. So you end up being a target by proxy."

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

