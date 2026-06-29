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29 June 2026

The Case Of Former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch: A Shift In The Courts? (Video)

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Siskinds LLP

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Since 1937, Siskinds has been that firm of specialists serving individuals, families and businesses in southwestern Ontario and Canada from our offices in London, Sarnia and Quebec City. We’ve grown as the world around us has evolved. Today, we are a team of over 230 lawyers and support staff covering personal, business, personal injury and class action law and over 25 specialized practice areas.
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Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Anna Stoll
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Anna Stoll, a personal injury and civil sexual abuse partner, joined London Morning host Andrew Brown to examine the case of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch and why the ruling marks a critical turning point for intimate partner violence cases.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Anna Stoll
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