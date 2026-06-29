The Case Of Former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch: A Shift In The Courts? (Video)

Anna Stoll’s articles from Siskinds LLP are most popular:
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
Siskinds LLP are most popular:
- within Corporate/Commercial Law and Consumer Protection topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
Anna Stoll, a personal injury and civil sexual abuse partner, joined London Morning host Andrew Brown to examine the case of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch and why the ruling marks a critical turning point for intimate partner violence cases.
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