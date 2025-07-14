Summer Guests And Legal Liability

Summer fun often means backyard barbecues, friends gathering around a firepit, or a relaxing week at a rented cottage. While these moments create lasting memories, homeowners and cottage owners need to be aware of the legal responsibilities that come with hosting guests.

Insurance MATTERS

Whether you're hosting friends or renting your cottage to others, ensure you have adequate liability insurance. Claims can arise from falls on stairs or walkways, firepit accidents, or injuries due to unsafe equipment. Speak with your broker about increasing your liability coverage — more is better.

Social Host Liability

With alcohol and cannabis both legal in Ontario, exercise caution when serving guests. You may bear some legal responsibility if someone becomes impaired and harms themselves or others after leaving your property. Even when guests bring their own, remain vigilant — never let anyone drive away under the influence.

Food Safety Counts

No one wants a party ruined by food-borne illness. Cook meat thoroughly to the recommended internal temperatures and keep perishable items cold, especially in high summer heat. It's not just about legal exposure — no host wants to send guests home with Salmonella or E. coli.

Renting Your Cottage? Stay Proactive

If you rent out your cottage, you won't be there to supervise. That makes preventive maintenance critical. Ensure steps and railings are up to code, repair trip hazards, and clean up mould. Keep records of your efforts. Under Ontario's Occupiers' Liability Act, you're required to take reasonable care to prevent foreseeable injuries — even when you're not on site.

If You're the Injured Guest ...

Accidents still happen. If you suffer an injury due to unsafe conditions while visiting someone's home or rental property, consult a knowledgeable personal injury lawyer to understand your rights.

Enjoy summer — but do it with your eyes open. A few practical precautions can help you avoid legal headaches and keep your focus where it should be: on sun, sand, and safe enjoyment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.