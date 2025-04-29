Episode 087: Fighting For Justice, From Courtroom To Community With Kris Bonn (Video)

self

In this episode, our hosts Brenda Agnew and Jordan Assaraf sit down with Kris Bonn, Managing Partner at Bonn Law, to talk about his unique journey from criminal defense to personal injury and medical malpractice law. Kris opens up about his early career, high-stakes trials, the evolution of his family's practice, and how small-town roots influence big legal wins.

They also explore the importance of collaboration between firms, using tech to improve case management, and how competitive drive fuels strong client advocacy.