How To File A Car Accident Claim If I've Been Injured In A Ride-share Accident In Alberta?

At any time of year, rideshares such as Uber and Lyft are a safe and economic way to get home safely. However, even though you are not behind the wheel, accidents still happen, either due to the negligence of your driver, other drivers, or poor weather conditions.

If you are involved in an accident in a rideshare, you may be unclear about your rights and who can be held accountable. It is important that you collect your driver's contact information, license plate, and insurance information at the scene of the accident, as well as the other driver's information, if you are able. Take pictures with your phone if you are able, and collect witness information, if there are any. This will be helpful later if liability for the accident is an issue.

Rideshare companies are required to maintain commercial auto insurance to help protect you in case of an accident while using their service. In Alberta, Uber's insurance coverage is $2,000,000 in third-party liability coverage (covers your liability to third parties from the moment you accept an Uber trip until its conclusion) and $2,000,000 in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (which protects vehicle occupants who are injured in an accident by a hit-and-run driver, an uninsured driver, or a driver without sufficient insurance).

Lyft drivers are required to have auto insurance that meets minimum provincial coverage requirements. While you are using the Lyft app, you are covered for Automobile Liability Coverage (for bodily injuries or losses suffered in the event of an accident), Statutory Accident Benefits Coverage, Direct Compensation – Property Damage Coverage, and Contingent Comprehensive and Collision Coverage. Not all of these types of coverage will apply in every case, so it is best to consult with one of our lawyers if you have questions about what you may be entitled to and what is covered.

In any type of accident, your first priority should be on receiving the care and treatment you need. However, you should seek legal advice as soon as possible to ensure you know your rights and what you may be entitled to. If you have been involved in an accident involving a rideshare in Alberta, please contact us for a free consultation to discuss your claim.

