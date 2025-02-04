Episode 083: Understanding Personal Injury Law: The Importance Of Expertise With Linda O'Brien (Podcast)

self

Brenda Agnew, your host, is joined by Linda O'Brien, Senior Associate at Gluckstein Lawyers, to discuss the world of personal injury law. Linda breaks down the complexities of personal injury cases, from medical malpractice to sexual abuse, motor vehicle accidents, and more. Brenda and Linda delve into the different tiers of personal injury law firms, the importance of specialization, and why clients should do their homework when choosing a lawyer. They also address some of the challenges in the legal marketing world and emphasize the importance of putting the client's well-being first.

