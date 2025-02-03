Presenting: The Ambulance Chasers' Podcast… No, Really

Chances are that any lawyer worth his or her mettle will know how to argue. In fact, young people who demonstrate an aptitude for winning arguments are often encouraged to pursue a career in litigation when they grow up.

So, it should come as no surprise that when the lawyers at HSH LLP decided to launch a legal podcast, there were passionate arguments about what we should (and what we should not) call it. That argument was so heated that we hadn't even settled on a name in time for the first show's recording.

In this blog, I introduce the new podcast, "Ambulance Chasers: The Truth About Personal Injury Lawyers." I explain why we ultimately picked a pejorative nickname for personal injury lawyers, how it fits in with the goal of the podcast, and why we believe both the general public and other personal injury lawyers will be entertained and informed by what we have to say.

The Ambulance Chaser

No, we don't chase ambulances or hang out in the emergency wards at hospitals prospecting for clients. So how on earth did we get that reputation?

Personal injury lawyers meet people during one of the worst periods of their life. Whether their injury or illness was natural, accidental, or intentional, these people are often severely incapacitated, incredibly worried about their ability to provide for themselves and/or their families, and often experiencing intense grief over what their condition will mean for future dreams or plans.

It's rare that a personal injury lawyer will actively look for individual prospective clients. It's much more likely that an injured person will ask a trusted friend, family member, or medical professional for a recommendation, or make contact with someone after seeing an advertisement or researching options online.

We don't chase ambulances. We're the people you call when you decide you should be compensated for what put you in that ambulance in the first place.

Access to Justice

A personal injury lawyer would happily search for a different profession if injuries no longer existed. But, since that day appears nowhere near, we make it our business to facilitate access to justice for people who have been seriously harmed by another person's negligence.

Since nothing can completely replace what you lost and take away the pain and suffering you experienced, the only remedy is monetary. We help injured people get the compensation they need to move forward with security for their future.

Personal injury cases, particularly one involving complex medical conditions or one in which an insurer is facing an enormous potential liability, are notoriously expensive legal actions. In the vast majority of these cases, an injured person would not be able to finance legal costs on their own and they would likely be forced to settle with a well-heeled insurer for a pittance, if anything at all.

In this David and Goliath story, when a prospective client has been severely injured and is clearly entitled to fair compensation, we don't think it's fair that a well-financed defendant should have an advantage. A court case should be decided on its merits, not on which party has the biggest pocketbook.

By using a contingency fee structure, we agree to represent a client without any upfront payment. Instead, the lawyer only receives a percentage of the client's financial recovery if the case is successful. If there is no financial settlement or court award, the client does not owe any legal fees; rather, the lawyer assumes the financial risk of litigating the case.

Fighting for "the little guy" in court is not for the faint of heart or the risk averse. But it is a calling for people who believe that justice should be blind and serve the interests of individuals and societies who have been wronged.

Your Hosts

When you listen to the first episode of this podcast and meet your hosts, HSH partners Renée Vinett and Paul Miller, it becomes clear that, like many personal injury lawyers, their passion for this work comes from achieving just outcomes for clients, not payment or personal gratification.

Renée's previous career as a registered nurse provided her with a unique perspective into the devastating impact that serious injuries have on accident victims and their families. While providing medical care was very rewarding, Renee wanted to do more for these victims.

Renee prides herself on being an empathetic and passionate advocate. She never loses sight of her singular mission: to ensure her clients are fairly compensated so they can receive the care, emotional support and rehabilitation services so vital to their recovery, the rebuilding of their lives, and long-term financial security.

Paul, who leads HSH's mass torts and class actions division, speaks about how diligently he fights for every penny during mediation negotiations for his clients while still wondering if even the best deal is enough. When you care deeply about your clients, you're not just thinking about how they will feel on the day they settle or win their lawsuit, but rather how they will feel every day afterwards as they use this compensation to live their best life possible.

Hope Starts Here

Renée and Paul will be joined by other members of the HSH team over the course of the first season of this podcast. Like their hosts, these diligent and determined professionals' stories should go a long way to debunking the myths the public may still harbour about personal injury lawyers.

But, in recounting stories of memorable client relationships and cases, listeners will likely be struck by a message that has become an essential element of HSH's brand: Hope Starts Here.

When you have experienced a traumatic, life-altering event, entering a state of grief and perhaps even a prolonged depression, is a completely understandable part of human nature. Emerging from this period occurs at different times and in different ways for each individual. But, ultimately, their various paths to recovery all lead to one destination: healing – whether it be physical, mental, emotional, and/or spiritual. Hope is the light that illuminates these paths.

