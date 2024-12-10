ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Understanding When To Seek Legal Advice For Brain Injuries In Ontario

Brain injuries are serious and often life-changing, requiring immediate medical attention and, in many cases, legal guidance.
Here's when to consider seeking legal advice:

  1. Injuries Due to Negligence: Legal help can establish liability for injuries from car accidents, slips, workplace incidents, or medical malpractice.
  2. Insurance Disputes: Legal advice can help maximize insurance claims and appeal denied claims.
  3. Disability Benefits: Lawyers assist with government and employer-provided disability benefits and appeals.
  4. Impact on Quality of Life: Seek legal help if injuries require long-term therapy, caregiving, or affect family life.
  5. Legal Deadlines: Ontario has statutes of limitations, so acting promptly is essential.

