Immediate Symptoms Of Concussions/Brain Injuries: What You Should Know In Ontario

Concussions and traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) can result from sports injuries, vehicle collisions, falls, and other incidents.

Recognizing immediate symptoms is crucial for seeking prompt medical care to minimize long-term effects.

Understanding Concussions

A concussion is a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) caused by a blow to the head or violent shaking. Despite being termed "mild," concussions can lead to significant symptoms needing urgent attention.

Immediate Symptoms to Watch For

Physical: Headaches, nausea, dizziness, visual disturbances, and fatigue.

Cognitive: Confusion, memory issues, and slowed reaction time.

Emotional: Irritability, anxiety, and mood swings.

Seeking Medical Attention

If these symptoms appear after a head injury:

Diagnostic Testing: Medical professionals can perform neurological exams and imaging.

Early Intervention: Timely treatment helps prevent complications and promotes recovery.

