A Tragic Accident, Turns This Family's Life Upside Down

A tragic accident occurred on October 12th, 2024, at 10:21 pm involving 3 fatalities after a head-on collision involving a Welland transit bus and a pick-up truck on Kleiner Street and Forks Road East (Hwy 58).

Joshua Babiy - 39 yrs. of age, was a passenger, and is one of the fatalities pronounced deceased in the pickup truck.

"Josh was always willing to help others. He liked to joke and laugh, a fun guy, who always made the best of every situation. Josh's closest friends called him Babz. Joshua was well liked by many and will be missed by all, says a close friend to the family, Donna."

Rosemary Bastien has lost all three of her beautiful children in the five years, each loss bringing another wave of grief and heartbreak. Donna also adds "The burdens are too much to bear for any one person to stand alone, and who has endured so much loss, in such a short period of time. There is simply no way to comprehend what she is going through on any given day, and on a daily basis. "

With nearly no remains to identify the Victims of this fiery crash, Rose, Mother of Josh, tracked down dental records from 4-5 years ago where Josh had dental work done and had them provided to the coroner who was performing the investigation on the fatalities. All she could do now was wait and start preparing for the worst, and what was to come...

Donna adds that "Rose has always been a source of light, compassion, and strength to everyone around her. Despite the many hardships she's faced, she's tried to keep going, holding onto the love and memories of her children and late husband. But as you can imagine, her journey is overwhelming, both emotionally and financially."

Joshua - 39 yrs of age was positively identified by the coroner with his dental records (1-3 weeks for the results). DNA testing could have been done but this process takes a much longer time to make a positive identification.

There is not one word that can describe the extraordinary heartbreaking loss that Rosemary and her Family has endured.

Please consider donating here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/joshua-babiy

https://www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca/obituaries/obituary-listings?obId=33399172

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.