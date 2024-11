self

Sexual abuse lawyer Simona Jellinek was recently featured on an episode of CBC's The Current, where she commented on the role of civil action to remedy situations where the justice system has failed survivors. Emily Quint, a survivor of sexual assault, and a client of Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers, is also spotlighted in this episode.

