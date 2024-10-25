1 Seriously Injured In 5-Vehicle Crash On Toronto-Bound QEW In Oakville

A driver has been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the QEW that led to the closure of all but one eastbound lane of traffic during rush hour on Tuesday.

It happened on the Toronto-bound lanes just before Third Line in Oakville.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his serious injuries. No other person was seriously hurt.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

How to Apply for Accident Benefits After a Car Accident Injury in Ontario

If you're injured in a car accident in Ontario, you may be eligible for various accident benefits under the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule (SABS). Here's how to navigate the application process:

Contact Your Insurance Provider:

Your Own MVA Insurer: Reach out to your own motor vehicle accident (MVA) insurer or the insurer of a family member if you're listed on their policy.

For Passengers: If you were a passenger, contact the MVA insurer of the vehicle you were in.

For Cyclists, Pedestrians, or Other Road Users: Apply to the MVA insurer of the vehicle responsible for your injuries.

If No MVA Insurance is Available: If you cannot obtain insurance from any of these sources, contact the MVA insurer of any vehicle involved in the accident.

If All Else Fails: If no MVA insurance is available, apply for benefits through the Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Fund.

Initiate the Claims Process:

Report to Your Insurance Company: Notify your car insurance company as soon as possible. They will assign a Physical Damage Claims adjuster if your vehicle was damaged, and an Accident Benefits (AB) adjuster for your injuries.

Notification Deadline: You must inform your insurer of your intention to apply for benefits within seven (7) days of the accident. If your injuries prevent you from contacting them within this timeframe, let them know as soon as you're able.

Complete and Submit Claim Forms:

Receive Claim Forms: After notifying the insurer, the AB adjuster will send you a package with Ontario Claim Forms (OCF). Complete and return these forms to your insurer to apply for medical and rehabilitation benefits.

Expedited Process: To expedite your claim, use the links below to access the forms you will receive from the SABS insurer. Submitting these forms early helps integrate them into your initial medical appointments and reduces delays, especially for income-replacement benefits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.