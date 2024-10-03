In this blog by Darcy Romaine, he explains the importance of increased monitoring and rehabilitation for TBI patients, based on a study done in 2023, which proves this thesis and social factors that come into play when understanding long term outcomes. Romaine also explains other important information that patients of TBI should know.

The TRACK-TBI cohort study, published on March 20, 2023, in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA Network Open), tracked 1,196 patients across 18 Level 1 trauma centers in the U.S, over five years. It included individuals with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), moderate to severe brain injury (msTBI), and orthopedic controls. The study found that 53% of mTBI patients and 83% of msTBI patients experienced persistently incomplete functional recovery compared to controls, highlighting the need for extended monitoring and rehabilitation. The study also showed that the odds of complete functional recovery remained lower for persons with mTBI vs the control (OR, 0.39; 95% CI, 0.28-0.56).

Traditionally, clinical studies have focused on the first 3-6 months post-injury, leading to a perception that recovery is largely complete within this timeframe. However, this study and other retrospective research challenge this view, showing that many TBI patients require ongoing support well beyond the initial months. The study advocates for enhanced long-term rehabilitation, mental health services, and community support.

Additionally, the study identified several social determinants impacting long-term outcomes, including age, gender, education level, insurance status, and history of prior TBIs. The authors call for further research into how these factors influence recovery and suggest that understanding the biological mechanisms behind them could lead to improved treatments.

Understanding Brain Injury

A brain injury can influence everything from movement to memory and even emotions. They can happen at birth or as a result from an illness or trauma like car accidents, falls, being hit by or against an object.

There are different ways to define a brain injury — they can be described as traumatic or non-traumatic, and depending on the severity of the injury, there can also be varying degrees — mild, moderate or severe.

Traumatic Brain Injuries

For the purpose of the blog lets focus on what a Traumatic Brain injury is and how it happens. A traumatic brain injury (TBI) can be caused by a blow to or penetration of the head, commonly caused by falls, sports injuries, car accidents, being hit on the head or an assault.

The most common type of TBI is a concussion, accounting for hundreds of thousands of hospital visits each year. TBIs can cause different symptoms for different people, depending on the severity of the injury and which part of the brain was injured.

Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

This is the least severe of the three classifications and is often referred to as a mild traumatic brain injury or a concussion. To classify an injury as mild, medical professionals will consider factors such as loss of consciousness, memory loss before or after the accident, and changes in mental state at the time of the incident. They may also use assessment tools like the Glasgow Coma Scale. Even if imaging results appear normal, you might still be diagnosed with a mild traumatic brain injury.

Moderate Traumatic Brain Injury

For a moderate brain injury classification, medical professionals will review the criteria for mild brain injury along with additional factors. These include: hospitalization for more than 2 days, amnesia lasting between 1 and 7 days, a Glasgow Coma Scale score between 9 and 12, any evidence of operative intracranial lesions, or other abnormal brain imaging findings. It's important to note that a diagnosis of moderate traumatic brain injury can still be made even if imaging does not show abnormalities.

Severe Traumatic Brain Injury

A severe brain injury is classified based on several key indicators. Medical professionals will look for positive imaging results, loss of consciousness exceeding 24 hours, amnesia lasting longer than 7 days, and a Glasgow Coma Scale score below 9. Keep in mind that even if imaging does not show clear signs of damage, you may still be classified as having a severe traumatic brain injury.

Causes of Brain Injuries

Brain Injuries from Car Accidents

Traumatic brain injuries are commonly caused by collisions involving cars, motorcycles, bicycles, or pedestrians. These accidents frequently lead to significant head injuries.

Brain Injuries from Slip and Fall Accidents

Falls, such as from a bed, ladder, stairs, or while bathing, are a leading cause of traumatic brain injuries, particularly among older adults and young children.

Brain Injuries from Sports Activities

Sports-related brain injuries can occur in a variety of high-impact or extreme sports, including soccer, boxing, football, baseball, lacrosse, skateboarding, and hockey. These injuries are especially prevalent among youth participants.

Brain Injuries from Violence

Traumatic brain injuries can result from violent incidents such as gunshot wounds, domestic violence, child abuse, and other forms of assault. Shaken Baby Syndrome is a specific type of brain injury in infants caused by violent shaking.

Brain Injuries from Explosive Blasts and Severe Head Impacts

Explosive blasts are a frequent cause of traumatic brain injury among military personnel. Although the exact mechanisms are not fully understood, it is believed that the pressure wave from an explosion can severely disrupt brain function. Additionally, penetrating wounds, severe head impacts from shrapnel or debris, and subsequent falls or collisions can also cause significant brain injuries.

