Choosing The Right Long-Term Disability Lawyer

If you are dealing with an illness or injury that keeps you off work for an extended period, your focus should be on finding the best way to get better. However, a long-term disability (LTD) insurance denial or termination can add unwanted stress and complicate your efforts to return to the life you once enjoyed.

You will likely have to lean on a number of different professionals on your road to recovery, such as doctors and therapists. However, what you might not have considered is the important role that a lawyer can play in helping you on your healing journey.

People typically turn to lawyers when circumstances seem the bleakest. Being proactive, however, can prevent problems before they arise, especially with an LTD claim.

You faithfully paid your premiums for your LTD insurance policy every month and you have a legitimate claim. However, your insurer is challenging your right to benefits. They may have denied your LTD claim or terminated the benefits you had been receiving.

That is not uncommon. Insurance companies do not simply approve every claim. You can expect to have to prove your case, which is fair. Even legitimate claims can be rejected for a myriad of reasons, which is why it can be in your best interest to discuss your situation with an experienced LTD lawyer early in the process.

Gluckstein Lawyers has been offering our clients trusted advice since 1962. LTD law can be complex and confusing but we have the expertise and experience to deal with insurance providers and to ensure that your claim is dealt with fairly. You don't have to wait for an insurance denial or termination to seek legal advice. We can guide you through the long-term disability insurance process from the very beginning.

Many people apply for disability insurance benefits themselves but if you are worried that there might be some reason that your provider will dispute or deny your claim, such as a pre-existing medical condition or a disputed diagnosis, we are here to help present your case in the best light.

Cost Can Be a Consideration.

A number of factors go into hiring the right long-term disability lawyer. People look at qualifications, reputation, expertise, background, ethics, honesty and trust. They want a lawyer with proven results and good communication skills. Some people prefer a large firm. Location may also play a role. Perhaps one of the most important considerations is cost.

Some people delay seeking advice because they are worried about the legal bill. Some will try to solve their issue problem at the risk of making a mistake that could ultimately end up costing them more in the end.

However, when it comes to contesting a long-term disability claim, Gluckstein Lawyers does not charge up-front fees. If your case has merit and results in a settlement, your legal fees and expenses will only be paid out of the compensation you receive. Basically, if you don't win, you don't pay and we never charge for consultations, whether we take your case or not.

Lawyers taking on long-term disability insurance companies on your behalf will represent you for a percentage of whatever they can recover. It should also be noted that if you are successful in your claim, the insurer will be expected pay a portion of your legal bill in the form of costs. However, you will be asked to pay a percentage of the recovery.

Do Some Research When Hiring a Toronto Long Term Disability Lawyer.

So how do you go about finding the right lawyer? The internet has made the task somewhat easier. A simple search for an LTD lawyer will bring up hundreds of results. Then it is a matter of browsing websites until you find someone that fits your criteria.

Our website is updated regularly with timely blog posts and news, videos and podcasts, papers and guides and FAQs that can provide answers to some of your legal questions. We also invite you to check out the informative section of our website on long-term disability.

You can also search the Law Society of Ontario's lawyer directory. Asking a friend, co-worker or family for a recommendation can also help you make your selection. Client reviews may also be beneficial, and the team at Gluckstein Lawyers is proud of our testimonials.

"I can't tell you how much I appreciate the amazing legal work you did on my behalf. Thank you for prioritizing me as a client and doing everything in your power to help me win my case. For this I am truly grateful. You worked tirelessly to ensure the best possible outcome on my behalf, and for this I can't thank you enough," Dessery Blackman told us.

"I will highly recommend your services to anyone I know without hesitation because I am that confident you will always make them feel less stress and assured you will do your best in ensuring they get a fair outcome."

Knowledge and Experience Are Not Enough.

When taking on an insurance provider, you need a personal injury lawyer with an understanding of disability insurance who knows how to litigate LTD claims.

Knowing which experts to hire, how to draft pleadings to protect your interests, how to prevent insurers from over-reaching and how to best position your case to get you the settlement you deserve, are also important considerations. However, if you are suffering from an injury or illness, you deserve to be represented by a firm that is compassionate and caring while still vigorously advocating for your rights.

Gluckstein Lawyers has been named one of Canada's Top 10 personal injury firms because we have built a solid reputation for excellence in our field while offering full-circle care that supports clients at every stage of their recovery.

We have a team of client liaisons that are dedicated to ensuring your needs are met. They are not law clerks and don't do legal work. They are dedicated to ensuring that our clients understand the legal process and have someone to guide them.

We have staff who speak English, French, Mandarin, Cantonese, Farsi, Portuguese, Hebrew, Spanish, Hindu and Punjabi and can provide a translator if our in-house staff cannot communicate with you in your preferred language.

When it comes to your claim, we are effective negotiators and fierce litigators in the courtroom. We also have access to a network of well-respected experts to bolster your case.

We Offer Ongoing Support.

Fighting on your behalf to get the long-term disability benefits you deserve is a priority for the team at Gluckstein Lawyers. While results are important, we also believe in treating our clients like family. You can expect to receive ongoing support and kindness from the day we take your case until it is settled.

