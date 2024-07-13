The Calgary Stampede is one of Canada's most enjoyable annual traditions. Rodeos, rides, great food, and better company make an unforgettable experience for locals and tourists who come to take in the sights.

However, the crowds, heat, and fast-paced environment can sometimes lead to unfortunate accidents occurring. People can be injured in a variety of ways during the Stampede – or any large gathering like the Stampede.

Hosts of events have an obligation to make sure that their guests are reasonably safe when on their premises. This legal principle extends to events like the Calgary Stampede, as well. The organizers, venues, vendors, and hosts have an obligation to make sure the Calgary Stampede is safe for everyone who attends. To meet this obligation, they need to ensure the fairgrounds are clean, safe, and adequately spaced out and organized in ways that reduce the likelihood of injury. They also have to have systems in place – such as security – to prevent other sources of harm (such as overly rowdy guests) from causing injury.

If someone is injured at the Stampede, they may have recourse if the injury was due to a failure to adequately maintain the premises.

One of the difficulties in situations like the Stampede can be determining who the host – or hosts – were. The Stampede is organized by one group, but the events may be managed or operated by others. Food vendors, local stores, and other participants are all also heavily involved in the Stampede. Determining who the host of a specific area is a necessary step in any injury case but can often be difficult to do on your own.

This issue can be made even more difficult when the injury was caused by someone else, rather than an immediate hazard. If a cyclist, scooter, or runner causes the injury, you may have recourse against both them and the host of the premises. Identifying that runner, scooter, or cyclist can be difficult or impossible if they do not provide information at the scene. It is always important to gather contact information for people involved in an accident, as well as any witnesses.

If you were injured at the Stampede, or a similar event, consider contacting our team of lawyers to see if you have a claim.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.