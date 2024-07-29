Federal Court Issues Injunction Against Unauthorized Streaming Of Sporting Events

The Federal Court has issued a permanent injunction against a series of unidentified John Does as a result of an effort by a number of broadcasters to combat unauthorized streaming of live sporting events. This case is a continuation of a series of cases brought by broadcast rights holders against such unauthorized streaming.

The Court granted the broadcasters two remedies. The first remedy was a permanent injunction against the John Does to not infringe a specified list of works (comprising a number of live sporting events). This was a wide injunction, with the list being modifiable to add new works. The broadcasters had requested the ability to add works without requiring approval of the Court, which was refused. The order instead allows the broadcasters to add to the list by bringing appropriate motions before the Court.

The second remedy was a mandatory injunction against certain internet service providers (ISPs). This injunction (which was largely unopposed by the ISPs) requires the ISPs to actively block a list of IP addresses carrying the unauthorized streams. This list may be updated from time to time by the broadcasters without requiring a court order.

