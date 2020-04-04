Northwest Territories
Public Health
- On March 21, 2020, the Chief Public
Health Officer issued a Public Health Order that:
- Closes the NWT border and prohibits
everyone from entering the territory, except the following, among
others:
- NWT residents returning home;
- Workers importing/exporting goods or providing supply chain services;
- Flight crews;
- Essential services workers or supporting workers;
- Medical travelers from Nunavut;
- Transient workers in the mineral and petroleum resources industry; and
- Workers involved in government capital infrastructure projects;
- Requires NWT residents to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the NWT in either Yellowknife, Inuvik, Hay River, or Fort Smith. A self-isolation plan must be completed and approved by a Public Health Officer;
- Requires import/export, supply chain, and flight crew workers to self-monitor and abide by social distancing guidelines established by the Chief Public Health Officer. These workers must immediately self-isolate and contact a Public Health Officer if they exhibits symptoms; and
- Requires essential services workers and their support staff to self-monitor and contact Public Health for directions.
- The Public Health Order remains in effect until further notice.
Government
- The Government of the Northwest Territories (the “GNWT”) has asked the majority of its employees to work from home beginning on March 19, 2020.
- Essential government operations and services to residents will continue.
- Many GNWT offices and facilities are closing. Some services will only be available by telephone. A full list of closures and affected services is available here.
- The Land Titles Office, Corporate Registries, and Personal Property Registry will be closed beginning on March 20, 2020. Online registry searches will remain available.
- Visitors attending in-person services are asked to call-in instead if they have flu-like symptoms or have been in contact with someone with symptoms.
Schools and Daycares
- All schools in the Northwest Territories are closed until April 14, 2020.
- Early learning and childcare programs will remain open.
- Daycares and day homes will remain open.
Courts
- Territorial Court of the Northwest
Territories
- All proceedings outside of Yellowknife are cancelled until June 1st.
- All civil proceedings in Yellowknife are cancelled until June 1st.
- All civil mediations scheduled prior to June 1st will be rescheduled after May 31st, unless parties wish to proceed by way of teleconference.
- The Registry remains open for filing of documents.
- Supreme Court of the Northwest
Territories
- Civil Chambers will proceed by way of teleconference only until May 1st.
- Civil hearings will proceed on a case-by-case basis until May 1st.
- The Registry remains open for filing of documents.
Nunavut
Public Health
- A public health emergency has been declared.
- Anyone traveling into Nunavut must self-isolate for 14 days and contact their health centre if they development symptoms.
- Social distancing and handwashing is encouraged.
- Residents are encouraged to stay home as much as possible when not at work.
- All bars will be closed as of March 20, 2020. Restaurants will remain open for take-out/delivery only.
Government
- All non-essential Government of Nunavut personnel will work from home.
- Residents should call and make appointments for services before attending in-person.
Schools and Daycares
- Schools and daycares in Nunavut will be closed for three weeks beginning on March 17, 2020.
Courts
- Nunavut Court of Justice
- Regular operations have been suspended, including satellite courts operations. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice.
- All civil matters have been adjourned sine die. After June 1, 2020, counsel will be asked to address all suspended civil matters.
- Emergency matters will proceed by telephone only.
- The Registry remains open for the filing of electronic documents only.
- The Courthouse in Iqaluit is closed to the public.
- Nunavut Sheriff’s Office
- The Nunavut Sheriff’s Office will be suspending all document service (current and new) for the time being.
