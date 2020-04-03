Businesses face wide-ranging issues as the world responds to the COVID‑19 pandemic. Here is the latest guidance from Torys.

The pandemic has raised serious liquidity concerns for businesses across industries, who want to do what they can to safeguard their immediate and long-term health.

Liquidity solutions

In our latest guidance, we explore options for businesses to meet their liquidity needs and key compliance considerations as borrowers address liquidity shortfalls.

Contingency planning

Now more than ever it is important for businesses to contingency plan so they can maximize their runway to address liquidity concerns. We cover restructuring alternatives for companies whose liquidity is challenged or shrinking following the onset of the pandemic.

