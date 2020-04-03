Canada:
COVID-19: Solving For Liquidity
Businesses face wide-ranging issues as the world responds to
the COVID‑19 pandemic. Here is the latest guidance from
Torys.
The pandemic has raised serious liquidity concerns for
businesses across industries, who want to do what they can to
safeguard their immediate and long-term health.
Liquidity solutions
In our latest guidance, we explore
options for businesses to meet their liquidity needs and key
compliance considerations as borrowers address liquidity
shortfalls.
Contingency planning
Now more than ever it is important for businesses to contingency
plan so they can maximize their runway to address liquidity
concerns. We cover
restructuring alternatives for companies whose liquidity is
challenged or shrinking following the onset of the
pandemic.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
