In these extraordinary times we want to be able to provide our clients and friends with as much useful and reliable information as we can. Especially to our many clients in the restaurant industry who are being particularly hard hit right now. And so, with the express permission of the publishers, we are distributing a link to the latest issue of Restaurant Finance Monitor.
Our good friends at this Minneapolis based newsletter published their latest issue on March 19, 2020. It features a excellent front page article written personally by its publisher, John Hamburger. The article provides a summary of where this pandemic leaves the restaurant industry and provides his very practical suggestions on how to survive and be ready to thrive when the pandemic ends and the demand for restaurants is revived. And while the newsletter is focused on the restaurant industry, any business operator can probably learn something from this. John is a business person, and not a lawyer. So our delivery of their newsletter is not legal advice or a recommendation on any step contained in the article.
However, you are invited to reach out to any member of our Franchise Law Group for legal advice on your situation. And don't miss the Restaurant Finance Monitor subscription information on the back page. If you are in the restaurant industry, you should be getting this newsletter sent to you on a regular basis.
Click here for the latest edition of Restaurant Finance Monitor.
Additional resources related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.