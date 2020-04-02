Gluckstein Lawyers is actively monitoring the evolving situation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), staying up to date on any and all updates from our local, provincial and federal governments in an effort to keep our staff and clients safe.
As we stated previously, Gluckstein Lawyers has implemented a plan for our essential services to remain effective in each functional area of our organization, including client services, business operations, human resources and IT. Our client portal remains an essential tool to ensure the flow of communication remains open and fluid between our staff and our clients. While our staff are now working remotely, the quality and timeliness of our communication with clients will not change: https://www.gluckstein.com/client-portal-3/
Support for the health and well-being of our clients and staff is crucial to us, and as such:
- We leverage multiple channels to communicate information that is in line with public health recommendations for health, hygiene and prudent action.
- We have put in place systems and technology which allow our staff and lawyers to work from home and alternate sites and still maintain business continuation.
- We have implemented policies and practices to limit face-to-face meetings and travel when the risk level is high.
- Additional actions are taken in line with occupational health and public health practices as they emerge.
We recognize that the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus may disrupt our business. Please be assured that we are committed to servicing our clients. We also understand the potential strain on our clients and staff, given the impact of deploying our Business Continuity Plan and dealing with any increased absence within our organization.
Gluckstein Lawyers is committed to the continuity of services to you and your family. We are here to support your health and well-being through this challenging time. Our clients and team members at Gluckstein Lawyers are treated like family. Family stand together through hardships, every step of the way. That is our promise.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.