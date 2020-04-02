The personal and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are wide-ranging and raise significant legal, regulatory and commercial challenges. This Resource Centre reflects our commitment to giving our clients the tools and support necessary to successfully navigate these turbulent times.
We will update this page regularly with practical, timely analysis of the developments that matter most to your business, and will provide daily monitoring of government announcements across Canada and the United States. We are here to help. Please reach out to any one of our lawyers for strategic, commercially actionable advice.
Here are our most recent articles on COVID-19:
- Regulatory Clearance of Transactions in Difficult Economic Times
- Commercial Insurance Considerations During COVID-19
- COVID-19: Economic Stimulus Through Infrastructure Investment – A New Deal?
- COVID-19: Employment and Labour Round-Up
- OSFI Announces Further Actions in Response to COVID-19
- Ontario's Supply Chain Response to COVID-19
