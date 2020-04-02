Canada:
COVID-19: Quebec Businesses Offering Non-Essential Services To Close Down
02 April 2020
Langlois lawyers, LLP
Contingency measures: during his last press conference, Premier
François Legault announced that Quebec would be taking a
break until April 13. All businesses, except for those providing
essential services, have been asked to close down. In spite of
this, the professionals at Langlois are working hard to provide
services to business managers who are dealing with this
unprecedented situation. We are available and can help.
In the meantime, this link points to a list of businesses which can
or cannot remain open, as determined by the Quebec government. A
complete list is to be provided shortly and will be updated on a
regular basis.
