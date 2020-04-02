Contingency measures: during his last press conference, Premier François Legault announced that Quebec would be taking a break until April 13. All businesses, except for those providing essential services, have been asked to close down. In spite of this, the professionals at Langlois are working hard to provide services to business managers who are dealing with this unprecedented situation. We are available and can help.

In the meantime, this link points to a list of businesses which can or cannot remain open, as determined by the Quebec government. A complete list is to be provided shortly and will be updated on a regular basis.

